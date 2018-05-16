By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Arborio Risotto Rice 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Arborio Risotto Rice 500G
£ 1.25
£2.50/kg
Per 75g serving
  • Energy1106kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1475kJ / 348kcal

Product Description

  • Italian long grain Arborio rice.
  • GROWN IN ITALY A versatile risotto rice harvested in the Po valley
  • GROWN IN ITALY A versatile risotto rice harvested in the Po valley
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: In a pan fry some butter with a portion of rice for 2/3minutes, then keep adding a small amount of stock at the time until absorbed , make sure to stir frequently , season to taste.
Time: preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time 30 minutes. total time 45 minutes

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1475kJ / 348kcal1106kJ / 261kcal
Fat1.2g0.9g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate76.7g57.5g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein7.0g5.3g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 195g when cooked.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G

£ 2.20
£22.00/kg

Tesco Grated Pecorino Cheese 50G

£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese 200 G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here