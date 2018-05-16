Tesco Arborio Risotto Rice 500G

- Energy1106kJ 261kcal13%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1475kJ / 348kcal
Product Description
- Italian long grain Arborio rice.
- GROWN IN ITALY A versatile risotto rice harvested in the Po valley
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: In a pan fry some butter with a portion of rice for 2/3minutes, then keep adding a small amount of stock at the time until absorbed , make sure to stir frequently , season to taste.
Time: preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time 30 minutes. total time 45 minutes
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1475kJ / 348kcal
|1106kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|76.7g
|57.5g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.0g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 195g when cooked.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
