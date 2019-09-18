By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Balvenie Dbw Malt Whisky 70Cl - Sweet

4.5(81)Write a review
image 1 of The Balvenie Dbw Malt Whisky 70Cl - Sweet
£ 39.00
£55.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • DoubleWood Aged 12 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • To produce The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old, David Stewart MBE takes whisky that has spent at least 12 years in traditional whisky casks, American oak ex-bourbon barrels and hogsheads to mellow the maturing spirit and Impart warming layers of vanilla spiciness. He then moves it to Spanish oak ex-Oloroso sherry casks for an additional nine months to increase complexity, bringing fruity, honeyed depths to the resulting Single Malt. The whisky is then transferred to large oak vessels called “tuns” for 3-4 months to allow the whiskies to “marry”. This is an excellent introduction to a matured whisky for your collection and would also make a welcome gift for a loved one.
  • Balvenie is one of the world's most loved Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. The multi-award winning Balvenie Distillery in Banffshire is famous for being the only one left in Scotland to retain the traditional crafts of whisky production. Nowhere else will you find a distillery that still grows its own barley, still malts in its own traditional floor maltings and still employs a team of coopers to tend all the casks and a coppersmith to maintain the stills. Meanwhile our maltmen turn the barley up to four times a day, seven days a week. The Distillery has been owned and managed by the same independent family company for five generations.

Distilled at The Balvenie Distillery Banffshire Scotland

  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Sweet fruit and Oloroso sherry notes, layered with honey and vanilla. Taste: Smooth and mellow with beautifully combined flavours of nutty sweetness, cinnamon spiciness and a delicately proportioned layer of sherry. Finish: Long and warming.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve neat, with a dash of water or over ice.

Name and address

  • The Balvenie Distillery Co.,
  • Balvenie Maltings,
  • Dufftown,
  • Banffshire,
  • Scotland,
  • AB55 4BB.

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons UK Limited,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.
  • www.thebalvenie.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

81 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice smooth flavour

5 stars

This whisky has a well balanced taste that lingers. The bottle looks nice and for the value it is definitely one that I would buy for a Christmas hosting gift. Something to share with guests of course! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth & Tasty!!

5 stars

I got to try this whisky and I am amazed by it. The right amount of smoke and aroma. Definitely went down well. I would definitely recommend this and will be having it again too. It was so well balanced and smooth and makes for easy drinking. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleasant tipple

5 stars

Really enjoyable and easy to drink being a little sweet and justca tadge spicey, perfect to indulge in to relax after a days graft. I prefer it after sitting it a couple of hours in the freezer then straight from a chilled glass. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great , very smooth

5 stars

Really lovely flavour , smooth and warming . Drunk neat on the rocks and also tried with a little ginger ale this was also very nice . Will definitely purchase again. Great value for a really good quality drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and easy to drink

5 stars

A beautiful easy to drink single malt, perfect for sipping. Smooth, fruity and sweet. Ideal for those who think they don't like Whisky as it's easy on the smoke. I would thoroughly recommend this to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One to cherish

5 stars

For me this 12 year old scotch is one of the finest single malt whiskys, the sherry barrel finish creates a taste of smooth yet complex notes, with hints of oak and vanilla. This whisky is definitely one to cherish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautifully Sweet and Very Smooth

5 stars

This Balvenie 12 year old is a brilliant Whisky for those that need something smooth. It is sweet on the nose and palate with notes of Honey and Cinnamon. You can taste a layer of sherry on the second sip from the Sherry casks the 2nd ageing takes place in. It has s very pleasant lengthy, warming presence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic taste

4 stars

Such a lovely drink. This single malt is a very easy sipper, and it does go down easy. Very light on smoke, this one is more of a fruity and sweet experience, with just enough feel to keep it interesting. I dont always reach for this bottle, but it's a wonderful experience when I do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very classy

5 stars

The Balvenie Double Wood Aged 12 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky is Very nice and classy . It is exactly what I expected from 12 years old scotch . I would recommend it to all of my friends .Very pleased. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and sweet

5 stars

A special treat which has a deep fruity scent. Easy to drink with a sweet taste and the aftertaste is just as good as drinking. A new firm favourite which will be brought out at any occasion and will surely be liked by all. I'd suggest this to someone new to whisky who wants to try something less smokey than most [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 81 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Highland Park Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Ardbeg 10 Year Old Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 37.00
£52.86/litre

Offer

Glenmorangie The Original 70cl Single Malt Scotch Whisky

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here