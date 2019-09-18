The Balvenie Dbw Malt Whisky 70Cl - Sweet

Nice smooth flavour
This whisky has a well balanced taste that lingers. The bottle looks nice and for the value it is definitely one that I would buy for a Christmas hosting gift. Something to share with guests of course! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth & Tasty!!
I got to try this whisky and I am amazed by it. The right amount of smoke and aroma. Definitely went down well. I would definitely recommend this and will be having it again too. It was so well balanced and smooth and makes for easy drinking. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very pleasant tipple
Really enjoyable and easy to drink being a little sweet and justca tadge spicey, perfect to indulge in to relax after a days graft. I prefer it after sitting it a couple of hours in the freezer then straight from a chilled glass. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great , very smooth
Really lovely flavour , smooth and warming . Drunk neat on the rocks and also tried with a little ginger ale this was also very nice . Will definitely purchase again. Great value for a really good quality drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and easy to drink
A beautiful easy to drink single malt, perfect for sipping. Smooth, fruity and sweet. Ideal for those who think they don't like Whisky as it's easy on the smoke. I would thoroughly recommend this to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
One to cherish
For me this 12 year old scotch is one of the finest single malt whiskys, the sherry barrel finish creates a taste of smooth yet complex notes, with hints of oak and vanilla. This whisky is definitely one to cherish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautifully Sweet and Very Smooth
This Balvenie 12 year old is a brilliant Whisky for those that need something smooth. It is sweet on the nose and palate with notes of Honey and Cinnamon. You can taste a layer of sherry on the second sip from the Sherry casks the 2nd ageing takes place in. It has s very pleasant lengthy, warming presence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic taste
Such a lovely drink. This single malt is a very easy sipper, and it does go down easy. Very light on smoke, this one is more of a fruity and sweet experience, with just enough feel to keep it interesting. I dont always reach for this bottle, but it's a wonderful experience when I do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
very classy
The Balvenie Double Wood Aged 12 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky is Very nice and classy . It is exactly what I expected from 12 years old scotch . I would recommend it to all of my friends .Very pleased. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and sweet
A special treat which has a deep fruity scent. Easy to drink with a sweet taste and the aftertaste is just as good as drinking. A new firm favourite which will be brought out at any occasion and will surely be liked by all. I'd suggest this to someone new to whisky who wants to try something less smokey than most [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]