Illy Espresso Decaffeinated Ground Coffee 250G

Product Description
- Ground Roasted Decaffeinated Coffee
- illy Blend, Medium Roast Decaffeinated
- Rich and balanced with notes of caramel with less than 0.05% caffeine.
- illy ground espresso coffee is finely ground to provide optimal extraction with espresso machines that accept ground, tamped coffee. illy's distinctive blend of fine Arabica coffees with a smooth, rich and full-bodied taste is created from the skillful blending of 100% sustainably-grown Arabica beans, meticulously selected from different growing regions around the world. The result is an authentic Italian coffee that is flawlessly consistent, smooth, balanced and never bitter. Using an exclusive process, illy coffee is packed in an air-free, pressurized can that enhances and seals in the precious aromas and oils, so you enjoy the freshest taste - cup after cup.
- Responsible Supply Chain Process
- Green Coffee
- Certified Sustainable
- illy is the first company to have obtained Responsible Supply Chain Process certification from Det Norske Verias (DNV), one of the world's leading certification bodies, assuring the sustainability of our entire coffee production supply chain. DNV recognizes that illy sources its quality Arabica beans directly from the growers with whom we share knowledge and guarantee a profit - one more reason why you can be assured that every cup of illy delivers extraordinary taste and aroma.
- Produced and packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Caffeine content not higher than 0.1%.
- 100% Arabica
- Smooth taste
- Pressurised for freshness
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
Keep away from light and heat, preferably in the refrigerator after opening.Best before end: see bottom of the can.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Warnings
- Avoid any improper use of the can. Can and lid edges may be sharp after opening.
Name and address
- illycaffè S.p.A.,
- Via Flavia 110,
- 34147 Trieste,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
- UK illy consumer contact: 0044 - (0) 1604 821234
Net Contents
250g ℮
Safety information
