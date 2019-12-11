Illy Espresso Coffee Beans 250G

Product Description
- Roasted Coffee Beans
- illy has been perfecting its unique blend of 9 Arabica origins for more than 80 years, to offer the world its greatest coffee.
- Produced and packaged in a protective atmosphere
- 100% arabica
- Mild and balanced
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
Keep away from light and heat, preferably in the refrigerator after opening.Best before end: see bottom of the can.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Warnings
- Avoid any improper use of the can.
- Can and lid edges may be sharp after opening. Caffeine content not higher than 1.5%.
Name and address
- illycaffè S.p.A.,
- Via Flavia 110-34147 Trieste,
- Italy.
Return to
- UK illy consumer contact: 0044 - (0) 1604 821234
Net Contents
250g ℮
Safety information
