Heidseick Dry Monopole Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

4.5(82)Write a review
image 1 of Heidseick Dry Monopole Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl
£ 20.00
£20.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Light yellow in colour with green highlights; on the nose it is rich, toasty and buttery. The palate shows a full, fruity and well-structured combination of blackcurrant, lemon and slight yeastiness. It is lively and moreish, a superb aperitif

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Vranken Pommery Monopole

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Dominique Pichart

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier

Vinification Details

  • Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is produced using the traditional Champagne method. Grape varieties Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier are carefully selected from key regions before undertaking the precise process of transforming them into Champagne over 3 to 5 years minimum. Our winemaker, Dominique Pichart sees that the utmost care, skill and expertise is utilised to ensure the excellent quality of this Marque is maintained.

History

  • Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is one of Champagne's oldest and most respected Champagne houses. Established in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck in Epernay, Heidsieck & Co. Monopole was one of the original “Grande Marques” of Champagne.

Regional Information

  • Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is based and produced in Epernay, one of the key regions for the production of wine where many of the famous and original names in Champagne are established.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Produce of France

Name and address

  • Heidsieck & Co Monopole,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • Heidsieck & Co Monopole,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

82 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

good service

5 stars

from the time i made the order to opening the first bottle was organised and well managed

Old Friend

5 stars

Have drunk it before and will drink it again - always a pleasure and at this price great value.

Great Chanpagne at a Great Price

5 stars

This champagne is is so easy and enjoyable to drink! It doesn't have any of the acute acidity that many more expensive champagnes have. I thoroughly recommed it.

Classsy wine; worth every penny

5 stars

The headline says it all; but my review has been rejected, for being too brief! Since when was brevity cause for rejection? It could be that that is what is wrong nowadays; verbosity gets all the prizes.

A delicious champagne

5 stars

This blue top champagne is one of the best we have tried, works well for every occasion.

Good value wine

4 stars

Brilliant affordable champagne! Bought this for Christmas period and have tested a few before! So it made the Christmas feeling start early in our house. Really nice to have a champagne that us sold at a decent price

Great allrounder

5 stars

This is the champagne I always buy when Tesco has it on offer. It is has wonderful character that goes well with canapes, seafood & fish, chicken and pasta. It is also ideal for just drinking solo or with friends. It is crisp and dry with loads of fruitiness with a toasty finish, just as good as many of the over-hyped, over expensive champagnes out there - I love it.

not as good as the name suggests

3 stars

I was a bit dissapointed with this sparkler. Not a personal favourite but will suit many peoples taste at a good price when on special offer.

Lovely, easy drinking bubbles

5 stars

Bought this for new year celebrations and everyone liked it. It is not as dry as some 'brut' champers whilst being dry enough to appeal to everyone. Bought it on special offer for under £20 and it was well worth the money. The predominance of Pinot Noir rather than Chardonnay means, to me, it is both lighter and fresher tasting without losing character. Would definitely buy again.

Heidsieck blue top champagne

4 stars

Delicious, great party bubbles for great friends. Offer made the taste even better. Great for drinks party or a quiet evening in with friends or lived ones. Not an intense wine high Pinot noir notes.

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

