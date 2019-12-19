Heidseick Dry Monopole Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

good service
from the time i made the order to opening the first bottle was organised and well managed
Old Friend
Have drunk it before and will drink it again - always a pleasure and at this price great value.
Great Chanpagne at a Great Price
This champagne is is so easy and enjoyable to drink! It doesn't have any of the acute acidity that many more expensive champagnes have. I thoroughly recommed it.
Classsy wine; worth every penny
The headline says it all; but my review has been rejected, for being too brief! Since when was brevity cause for rejection? It could be that that is what is wrong nowadays; verbosity gets all the prizes.
A delicious champagne
This blue top champagne is one of the best we have tried, works well for every occasion.
Good value wine
Brilliant affordable champagne! Bought this for Christmas period and have tested a few before! So it made the Christmas feeling start early in our house. Really nice to have a champagne that us sold at a decent price
Great allrounder
This is the champagne I always buy when Tesco has it on offer. It is has wonderful character that goes well with canapes, seafood & fish, chicken and pasta. It is also ideal for just drinking solo or with friends. It is crisp and dry with loads of fruitiness with a toasty finish, just as good as many of the over-hyped, over expensive champagnes out there - I love it.
not as good as the name suggests
I was a bit dissapointed with this sparkler. Not a personal favourite but will suit many peoples taste at a good price when on special offer.
Lovely, easy drinking bubbles
Bought this for new year celebrations and everyone liked it. It is not as dry as some 'brut' champers whilst being dry enough to appeal to everyone. Bought it on special offer for under £20 and it was well worth the money. The predominance of Pinot Noir rather than Chardonnay means, to me, it is both lighter and fresher tasting without losing character. Would definitely buy again.
Heidsieck blue top champagne
Delicious, great party bubbles for great friends. Offer made the taste even better. Great for drinks party or a quiet evening in with friends or lived ones. Not an intense wine high Pinot noir notes.