By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Spinach 200G

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Spinach 200G
£ 1.60
£8.00/kg
A typical 80g serving contains
  • Energy97kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 121kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Spinach
  • Organic Spinach
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Spinach

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Wash before use

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 80g serving contains
Energy121kJ / 29kcal97kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.6g1.3g
Sugars1.5g1.2g
Fibre2.1g1.7g
Protein2.8g2.2g
Salt0.4g0.3g
Vitamin A1383.0µg (173%NRV)1106.4µg (138%NRV)
Vitamin C26.0mg (33%NRV)20.8mg (26%NRV)
Folic Acid114.0µg (57%NRV)91.2µg (46%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value

5 stars

Good value for a big pack of organic spinach.

soggy leaves

1 stars

leaves were all soggy and crushed

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Cucumber

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Organic Curly Kale 200G

£ 1.55
£7.75/kg

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here