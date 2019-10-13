Quorn Sausages 336G

BLOOMING AWFUL !!!
BLOOMING AWFUL !!!
The best !
Veggie sausages vary a lot in taste and texture. Some are bland or chewy or greasy. In my view these are the best by far. If an odd one is left over in the fridge they are just as good cold in a packed lunch. Very versatile, ideal with Yorkies and gravy, jacket potatoes and beans, or chopped on pizza and pasta. Always in the freezer. Liked by non veggie family too.
These veggie sausages are my favourite having trie
These veggie sausages are my favourite having tried many others,
Pretty good taste, good texture
Pretty good taste, good texture
Don't overcook.
Like most vegetarian pre-processed foods, do not overcook. I don't try and get these brown. Think of them as turkey sausages. If they get too dry, the eating experience diminishes.