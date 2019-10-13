By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn Sausages 336G

4(5)Write a review
Quorn Sausages 336G
£ 2.00
£5.96/kg
Per 2 Cooked Sausages
  • Energy522kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 647kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour sausage, made with Mycoprotein™, with a herb seasoning
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn™ products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn™ products contain Mycoprotein™, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's; high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
  • Producing Mycoprotein™ uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Proudly meat free
  • Deliciously versatile
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 0.336kg
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (33%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Seasoning [Salt, Yeast Extract, Herbs (Sage, Rosemary, Majoram, Bay), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, White Pepper), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil, Herb Extracts (Sage, Rosemary), Black Pepper Extract], Casing (Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate; Cellulose, Modified Starch), Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Tapioca Starch, Pea Fibre

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 14 Min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18 Min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray.
Cook on the middle shelf.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™
  • Our sausages are great for casseroles, stews or with pasta

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0845 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

336g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(typical values as pan fried) Per 100g(typical values as pan fried) Per 2 Cooked Sausages
Energy 647kJ522kJ
-155kcal125kcal
Fat 5.2g4.2g
of which saturates 0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate 15.1g12.2g
of which sugars1.0g0.8g
Fibre5.5g4.4g
Protein8.9g7.2g
Salt 1.1g0.9g
Serves 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

BLOOMING AWFUL !!!

1 stars

BLOOMING AWFUL !!!

The best !

5 stars

Veggie sausages vary a lot in taste and texture. Some are bland or chewy or greasy. In my view these are the best by far. If an odd one is left over in the fridge they are just as good cold in a packed lunch. Very versatile, ideal with Yorkies and gravy, jacket potatoes and beans, or chopped on pizza and pasta. Always in the freezer. Liked by non veggie family too.

These veggie sausages are my favourite having trie

4 stars

These veggie sausages are my favourite having tried many others,

Pretty good taste, good texture

4 stars

Pretty good taste, good texture

Don't overcook.

5 stars

Like most vegetarian pre-processed foods, do not overcook. I don't try and get these brown. Think of them as turkey sausages. If they get too dry, the eating experience diminishes.

Usually bought next

Quorn Mince 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Quorn Southern Fried Bites 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Quorn Chicken Style Pieces 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Quorn Chicken Style Dippers 320G

£ 2.50
£7.82/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here