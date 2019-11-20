By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Garlic & Herb Potato Wedges 38G

£ 0.85
£2.24/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A crunchy oven-bake recipe mix with aromatic garlic, parsley and oregano for delicious potato wedges full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Just add 4 medium potatoes
  • Ready in 50 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 38g

Information

Ingredients

Breadcrumbs (contains Wheat), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (12%), Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Parsley, Ground Celery Seed, Paprika, Black Pepper, Oregano, Wheat Fibre, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Oil, Total content of Herbs and Spices = 32.3%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For a little inspiration...
  • Delicious with a tomato salsa dip. Mix with grated cheese and softened butter and use to top large flat mushrooms before grilling until golden and bubbling.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1341kJ856kJ
-318kcal204kcal10%
Fat 4.3g6.2g9%
of which saturates 2.2g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 55.3g30.8g12%
of which sugars 6.8g1.6g2%
Fibre 6.9g3.3g
Protein 11.0g4.5g9%
Salt 11.50g1.13g19%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

