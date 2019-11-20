Schwartz Garlic & Herb Potato Wedges 38G
Product Description
- A crunchy oven-bake recipe mix with aromatic garlic, parsley and oregano for delicious potato wedges full of flavour.
- Bursting with herbs & spices
- Just add 4 medium potatoes
- Ready in 50 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 38g
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (contains Wheat), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (12%), Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Parsley, Ground Celery Seed, Paprika, Black Pepper, Oregano, Wheat Fibre, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Oil, Total content of Herbs and Spices = 32.3%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For a little inspiration...
- Delicious with a tomato salsa dip. Mix with grated cheese and softened butter and use to top large flat mushrooms before grilling until golden and bubbling.
4 Servings
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1341kJ
|856kJ
|-
|318kcal
|204kcal
|10%
|Fat
|4.3g
|6.2g
|9%
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|55.3g
|30.8g
|12%
|of which sugars
|6.8g
|1.6g
|2%
|Fibre
|6.9g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11.0g
|4.5g
|9%
|Salt
|11.50g
|1.13g
|19%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
