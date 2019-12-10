Faustino Vii Red Wine 75Cl

Love this wine
When ever this wine is on offer I always buy it by thr case
Delicious fruity
Bought this with the weeks shop Really enjoyed it with my steak dinner
Average
Haven't purchased anything from this company in ages, always thought it was a novelty bottle over what was in it. Nothing has changed everyday drinking at this price is all you can say about it, their Grand Reservas can be very good but at this level nothing has changed for years.
Great variety
Not enough of REAL onlinevdeals, can normally buy the same in store
Good value at the discounted price
I don't usually buy these 'big brand' wines but Faustino wines are reliable - you tend to get a similar level of quality from most of the vintages so no shocks ! This one (VII) is a bit lacking in depth of flavour but perfectly OK for an everyday wine.
This wine is average
When I ordered this wine the reviews I looked at , and was on offer as 2013 it was a good buy but when my order arrived it was 2014 and did not see any reviews on this wine
One to fall back on
Always a nice useful red, not the best, but at the price offered very acceptable.
easy drinking Rioja
This wine is always value for money, and great for drinking on its own, as well as with food. Takes a lot of beating for the price.
So so.
An acceptable Rioja that lacks the impact of other varieties. Enjoyed drinking it but prefer others.
pleasant medium bodied
I found this Rioja enjoyable but did not notice the fruitiness that some people have claimed for it - It did taste slightly peppery. I like Rioja's immensely and this one is reasonably priced at around £7.00 - £7.50 per bottle. At that price I will continue to buy it.