By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Faustino Vii Red Wine 75Cl

4(11)Write a review
Faustino Vii Red Wine 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tempranillo - Red Spanish Wine
  • Faustino VII, with its inviting fruity flavours, is perfect to go with starters, everyday red meat dishes and poultry. An ideal wine for barbecues and social occasions.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Faustino VII, with its inviting fruity flavours, is perfect to go with starters, everyday red meat dishes and poultry

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bodegas Faustino,
  • S.L., Oyón,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.bodegasfaustino.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this wine

5 stars

When ever this wine is on offer I always buy it by thr case

Delicious fruity

5 stars

Bought this with the weeks shop Really enjoyed it with my steak dinner

Average

3 stars

Haven't purchased anything from this company in ages, always thought it was a novelty bottle over what was in it. Nothing has changed everyday drinking at this price is all you can say about it, their Grand Reservas can be very good but at this level nothing has changed for years.

Great variety

5 stars

Not enough of REAL onlinevdeals, can normally buy the same in store

Good value at the discounted price

3 stars

I don't usually buy these 'big brand' wines but Faustino wines are reliable - you tend to get a similar level of quality from most of the vintages so no shocks ! This one (VII) is a bit lacking in depth of flavour but perfectly OK for an everyday wine.

This wine is average

3 stars

When I ordered this wine the reviews I looked at , and was on offer as 2013 it was a good buy but when my order arrived it was 2014 and did not see any reviews on this wine

One to fall back on

3 stars

Always a nice useful red, not the best, but at the price offered very acceptable.

easy drinking Rioja

4 stars

This wine is always value for money, and great for drinking on its own, as well as with food. Takes a lot of beating for the price.

So so.

4 stars

An acceptable Rioja that lacks the impact of other varieties. Enjoyed drinking it but prefer others.

pleasant medium bodied

4 stars

I found this Rioja enjoyable but did not notice the fruitiness that some people have claimed for it - It did taste slightly peppery. I like Rioja's immensely and this one is reasonably priced at around £7.00 - £7.50 per bottle. At that price I will continue to buy it.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here