Amoy Medium Noodles 2X150g

Amoy Medium Noodles 2X150g
£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Product Description

  • Straight to Wok Medium Noodles.
  • For recipe ideas visit: www.Amoy.co.uk
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Acidity Regulator - Lactic Acid, Stabiliser - Guar Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Once inner packet is opened use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: (Based on 850 watt microwave): Remove all packaging. Empty noodles into a microwaveable bowl. Add approx. 10ml water (1 dessertspoon). Cover and heat on full power for 1 minute. Stir with a fork to separate noodles. Microwave ovens may vary, adjust cooking times accordingly. Two or more packs will require longer heating time.

Stir Fry
Instructions: WOK: Add to your recipe and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Liven up your stir fry!
  • Quick, straight to wok noodles complete your stir fry.
  • 1 Stir fry your ingredients
  • 2 Add Amoy stir fry sauce
  • 3 Add Amoy straight to Wok Noodles and cook
  • Recipe Suggestion: Heat oil in wok. Stir fry chicken pieces (200g) until cooked, add vegetables (320g), until cooked. Add stir fry sauce (120g), stir well. Add noodles (300g), stir fry for 1-2 minutes. Ensure hot before serving. (Serves 2).

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT OPEN WITH SHARP IMPLEMENTS

Distributor address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • Consumer Care Line Call Free (UK Mainland only) 0800 072 4090 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

2 x 150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer (100g)Per (150g)
Energy 639kJ / 151kcal959kJ / 227kcal
Fat 1.4g2.1g
- of which saturates 0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate 27.3g41.0g
- of which sugars 0.6g0.9g
Fibre 1.8g2.7g
Protein 6.4g9.6g
Salt 0.4g0.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

