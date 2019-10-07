Amoy Medium Noodles 2X150g

Product Description
- Straight to Wok Medium Noodles.
- For recipe ideas visit: www.Amoy.co.uk
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Acidity Regulator - Lactic Acid, Stabiliser - Guar Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Once inner packet is opened use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: (Based on 850 watt microwave): Remove all packaging. Empty noodles into a microwaveable bowl. Add approx. 10ml water (1 dessertspoon). Cover and heat on full power for 1 minute. Stir with a fork to separate noodles. Microwave ovens may vary, adjust cooking times accordingly. Two or more packs will require longer heating time.
Stir Fry
Instructions: WOK: Add to your recipe and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Liven up your stir fry!
- Quick, straight to wok noodles complete your stir fry.
- 1 Stir fry your ingredients
- 2 Add Amoy stir fry sauce
- 3 Add Amoy straight to Wok Noodles and cook
- Recipe Suggestion: Heat oil in wok. Stir fry chicken pieces (200g) until cooked, add vegetables (320g), until cooked. Add stir fry sauce (120g), stir well. Add noodles (300g), stir fry for 1-2 minutes. Ensure hot before serving. (Serves 2).
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Warnings
- DO NOT OPEN WITH SHARP IMPLEMENTS
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- Consumer Care Line Call Free (UK Mainland only) 0800 072 4090 (ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
2 x 150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per (100g)
|Per (150g)
|Energy
|639kJ / 151kcal
|959kJ / 227kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.1g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|27.3g
|41.0g
|- of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Protein
|6.4g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
Safety information
