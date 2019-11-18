By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Smoked Oysters Sunflower Oil 85G

John West Smoked Oysters Sunflower Oil 85G
£ 2.10
£3.24/100g

Product Description

  • Wood Smoked Oysters in Sunflower Oil
  • Origin Republic of Korea Agreement KORP-078
  • Smoked great taste
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

Wood Smoked Oysters (Mollusc), Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Molluscs

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Korea

Warnings

  ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR PRODUCTS, SOME SHELL FRAGMENTS MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  Produced for:
  John West Foods Ltd,
  Liverpool,
  L3 1BP,
  UK.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  www.john-west.co.uk

Drained weight

65g

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesDrained Product Per 100 gDrained Product Per can (65 g)
Energy 960 kJ / 230 kcal624 kJ / 150 kcal
Fat 14.0 g9.1 g
(of which saturates) (3.7 g)(2.4 g)
Carbohydrate 10.0 g6.5 g
(of which sugars)(0 g)(0 g)
Fibre 0 g0 g
Protein 16.0 g10.4 g
Salt 1.0 g0.7 g

Safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR PRODUCTS, SOME SHELL FRAGMENTS MAY REMAIN.

