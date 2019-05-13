Tesco Football Cake Each

Awful!!!!
I gave this cake one star for it's appearance - the taste was awful It just all tasted so artificial - the sponge was dry and bland, the jam wasn't sweet enough and as for the alleged buttercream? If it was there it was spread so thinly we couldn't see it and certainly couldn't taste it! I am so glad we bought one to 'taste test' before my son's birthday party - he would have been horribly embarrassed if we'd served this up to his friends. It really isn't a nice cake - appearances can certainly be deceptive!!!! I would never buy a birthday cake from Tesco again no matter the price.
Tiny cake. Does not serve any way near 14.
This cake is tiny. It would be impossible to get more than 10 actual slices without it becoming a crumbling mess. Probably only 8 slices unless you're a skilled cake cutter. There is no total weight on the website nor the box so there is no way of knowing how many this would serve other than going by what it says on the side.