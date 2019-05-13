By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Football Cake Each

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Football Cake Each
£ 8.00
£8.00/each
60g of Cake
  • Energy986kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars33.6g
    37%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1640kJ / 389kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and buttercream, covered in soft icing with sugarpaste decoration.
  • MADE WITH BUTTERCREAM Sponge filled with buttercream and fruity jam for a sweet, soft cake
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Soft Icing and Edible Decorations, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Buttercream (5%), Raspberry Jam (5%), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Modified Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Citric Acid.

Soft Icing And Edible Decorations contain: Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Palm Stearin, Emulsifiers (Acacia, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Riboflavins).

Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. Our cake is decorated by hand with soft icing to add a touch of individuality to a special occasion.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g of Cake
Energy1640kJ / 389kcal986kJ / 234kcal
Fat10.7g6.4g
Saturates2.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate70.1g42.2g
Sugars55.9g33.6g
Fibre0.8g<0.5g
Protein2.7g1.6g
Salt0.35g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful!!!!

1 stars

I gave this cake one star for it's appearance - the taste was awful It just all tasted so artificial - the sponge was dry and bland, the jam wasn't sweet enough and as for the alleged buttercream? If it was there it was spread so thinly we couldn't see it and certainly couldn't taste it! I am so glad we bought one to 'taste test' before my son's birthday party - he would have been horribly embarrassed if we'd served this up to his friends. It really isn't a nice cake - appearances can certainly be deceptive!!!! I would never buy a birthday cake from Tesco again no matter the price.

Tiny cake. Does not serve any way near 14.

1 stars

This cake is tiny. It would be impossible to get more than 10 actual slices without it becoming a crumbling mess. Probably only 8 slices unless you're a skilled cake cutter. There is no total weight on the website nor the box so there is no way of knowing how many this would serve other than going by what it says on the side.

