Doves Farm Gluten Free Plain Flour 1Kg

- Plain White Flour Blend
- Go free from gluten when you bake with our flour blend. To make your baking also free from dairy and/or egg try our suggested Ingredient swaps, shown in black.
- You can visit freee-foods.co.uk for more recipe inspiration and browse our award winning FREEE breakfast cereals, pasta cookies and oat bars.
- Banana pancake recipe on reverse.
- Our special FREEE flour blend milled from naturally gluten free ingredients is a great alternative to everyday wheat flour. Follow one of our gluten free recipes or adapt a traditional recipe by adding a little extra liquid.
- My gluten free Journey began in 1978 when I discovered how difficult it was to find suitable grains and foods for a gluten free diet. The distinctive attributes of alternative grains and their ability to create spectacular dishes is still my inspiration.
- My love of baking together with the gluten free demands within my family, led me to create a flour blend that is the perfect alternative to gluten containing flours. The result is this award winning Plain White Flour, a gluten free store cupboard essential. Today there is an increasing need for foods free from gluten and other allergens including milk, peanut, egg and soya. Unlock a world of FREEE baking with our back of pack recipes.
- Clare
- Founder, FREEE by Doves Farm
- Packaging material: paper.
- Home baking
- A blend of naturally gluten free flours
- Gluten free
- Kosher - KLBD, Parve
- Pack size: 1000g
Information
Ingredients
Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
To keep your flour at its best, roll down the top after use and store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Produce of
Ingredients from more than one country. Milled and packed in the UK
Name and address
- FREEE by Doves Farm,
- Salisbury Road,
- Hungerford,
- Berkshire,
- RG17 0RF,
- UK.
- freee-foods.co.uk
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1498kJ
|-
|353kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|80g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.0g
|Salt
|<0.03g
