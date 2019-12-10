Glenfiddich 15Yo Malt 70Cl - Sweet

Testes amazing!
This has become my go to favourite for a nice Friday night nip. Full bodied yet easy to sip a lovely dram for any occasion. Glenfiddich embodies the Scottish whisky culture and the bottle looks fab on the mantle piece. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich, smooth and tasty!
Rich warming taste with a lovely creamy spiciness to it. I poured this over ice so was able to experience the full effect of the taste to start and then once it diluted slightly was then hit with the lovely vanilla and fruity notes- would definitely recommend this and have already treated myself to a full size bottle!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very palatable
A lovely drinkable whiskey with a very pleasant aftertaste. Would recommend to those who want a quality whiskey at very reasonable price. Advised to drink the product ice cold and over ice and straight with no mixer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I tried Glenfiddich single malt scotch whiskey a few weeks ago and loved it's nice smooth blend. Nothing better on a warm summer evening with a glass of this over some ice. Will be purchasing again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful taste!
So glad I got to try this, the taste is amazing and refreshing. After trying this out I then went out and bought a bottle. It’s not a drink I thought i would ever like but to my surprise it’s a new tipple of mine. I highly recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Most Popular Whisky!
A classic and a delight, Glenfiddich 15 yrs old is a whisky I would happily recommend to anyone searching for a Lovely Scotch whisky. Its tasty and enjoyable. Great to be enjoyed with Friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wonderful whiskey
Beautiful. Wonderfuly smooth. Warm and rich aftertaste. I left it a glass to settle for a just a few minuets before sipping. I have added a bottle to my drinks cabinet, but i will be keeping this to myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect balance
Being relatively new to the whisky world I was unsure what to start my collection with and after reading reviews online and speaking to friends glenfiddich seemed the classic brand to start with and I am very glad I did. The whisky is smooth but filled with characters. Reminded me of cold winters in Scotland in front of the fire. Definitely would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic dram
This one surprised me. It is absolutely worth the price and I wouldn’t hesitate picking up a bottle. Well rounded, good finish. Great Scotch, smooth with the right amount of sweet and complexity. Fruit bomb with ripe berries, cherry, stone fruit, and citrus. Baking spices on the nose and faint smokiness. Excellent! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
lovely
brought this for my dad for his birthday but ended up buying him something else and I had it very nice and great drink very smooth good price not what i usualy drink but really enjoyed and will purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]