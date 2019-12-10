By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(160)Write a review
Glenfiddich 15Yo Malt 70Cl - Sweet
£ 30.00
£42.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years
  • Product packaging* received may differ from image shown in product detail page.
  • *applies to bottle and carton only and does not apply to liquid.
  • Exemplifying our family's tradition of innovation, our 15 Year Old expression is created using an unusual technique pioneered by our Malt Master. Its flavours are mellowed with the warm spice, honey and rich fruit characteristics of the Solera vat, inspired by the sherry bodegas of Spain and Portugal. This is after being aged in European oak sherry casks and new oak casks.
  • Never emptied, and kept half full of whiskies since 1998, our Solera Vat is the culmination of curious minds and the pioneering spirit of our family.
  • For 20 years William Grant nurtured a dream to make the ‘best dram in the valley'. With the help of his family, he finally achieved that vision.
  • In the summer of 1886, with his seven sons and two daughters by his side, William set out to fulfil a lifelong ambition. Together they began building his Distillery by hand, stone by stone. After a single year of work it was ready and William named it Glenfiddich, Gaelic for Valley of the Deer.
  • William's passion, determination and pioneering spirit continues to guide us today. Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and is now the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a true reflection of our founder's innovative nature, passed down through the generations.
  • Glenfiddich is the best-selling and most awarded Malt Scotch Whisky in the world
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: An intriguingly complex aroma. Sweet heather honey and vanilla fudge combined with rich dark fruits. Taste: Silky smooth, revealing layers of sherry oak, marzipan, cinnamon and ginger. Full-bodied and bursting with flavour. Finish: Satisfyingly rich with lingering sweetness

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve neat, with water (to bring out the flavours), over ice or in bespoke serves.

Name and address

  • William Grant and Sons Limited,
  • The Glenfiddich Distillery,
  • Dufftsown,
  • Banffshire,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • www.glenfiddich.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

160 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Testes amazing!

5 stars

This has become my go to favourite for a nice Friday night nip. Full bodied yet easy to sip a lovely dram for any occasion. Glenfiddich embodies the Scottish whisky culture and the bottle looks fab on the mantle piece. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich, smooth and tasty!

5 stars

Rich warming taste with a lovely creamy spiciness to it. I poured this over ice so was able to experience the full effect of the taste to start and then once it diluted slightly was then hit with the lovely vanilla and fruity notes- would definitely recommend this and have already treated myself to a full size bottle!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very palatable

4 stars

A lovely drinkable whiskey with a very pleasant aftertaste. Would recommend to those who want a quality whiskey at very reasonable price. Advised to drink the product ice cold and over ice and straight with no mixer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I tried Glenfiddich single malt scotch whiskey a few weeks ago and loved it's nice smooth blend. Nothing better on a warm summer evening with a glass of this over some ice. Will be purchasing again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful taste!

5 stars

So glad I got to try this, the taste is amazing and refreshing. After trying this out I then went out and bought a bottle. It’s not a drink I thought i would ever like but to my surprise it’s a new tipple of mine. I highly recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Most Popular Whisky!

5 stars

A classic and a delight, Glenfiddich 15 yrs old is a whisky I would happily recommend to anyone searching for a Lovely Scotch whisky. Its tasty and enjoyable. Great to be enjoyed with Friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful whiskey

5 stars

Beautiful. Wonderfuly smooth. Warm and rich aftertaste. I left it a glass to settle for a just a few minuets before sipping. I have added a bottle to my drinks cabinet, but i will be keeping this to myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect balance

5 stars

Being relatively new to the whisky world I was unsure what to start my collection with and after reading reviews online and speaking to friends glenfiddich seemed the classic brand to start with and I am very glad I did. The whisky is smooth but filled with characters. Reminded me of cold winters in Scotland in front of the fire. Definitely would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic dram

5 stars

This one surprised me. It is absolutely worth the price and I wouldn’t hesitate picking up a bottle. Well rounded, good finish. Great Scotch, smooth with the right amount of sweet and complexity. Fruit bomb with ripe berries, cherry, stone fruit, and citrus. Baking spices on the nose and faint smokiness. Excellent! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely

4 stars

brought this for my dad for his birthday but ended up buying him something else and I had it very nice and great drink very smooth good price not what i usualy drink but really enjoyed and will purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 160 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

