Tesco 2 Scotch Eggs 227G

Check the date on these.
I'd like these better if they arrived with the proper date. Forever being 'picked' with only one or two days.
horrible scotch eggs
poor quality meat always got a lot of grissle and the last 2 times bits of bone in it too!
Nice egg wrapped in pig leftovers!
Tasted good but I spent more time removing grissel from my mouth than actually eating. God only knows the quality of the sausage meat that these eggs are wrapped in. Absolutely horrendous experience.
value for money
Bought because we like them