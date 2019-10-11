White Snack Rolls 12 Pack

The perfect roll
Nice and soft and even OK on day 2. I find that standard sized rolls are too big so what ever you put into them is overpowered by bread. These snack sized ones are ideal.
Bite size
bite size easy to fill goes down a treat
Not always available
These are good but I am fed up with the lack of stock! I order them on line & then they are cancelled BY Tesco if not made! These are good for party food and great value but it is a pain trying to order them on line
Perfect
Love these rolls just the right size