By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

White Snack Rolls 12 Pack

4(4)Write a review
White Snack Rolls 12 Pack
£ 0.85
£0.07/each
One roll
  • Energy376kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • White Snack Roll 12 PK
  • White Snack Roll 12 White snack rolls, batch baked for a light and soft texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (31g)
Energy1212kJ / 286kcal376kJ / 89kcal
Fat1.3g0.4g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate56.5g17.5g
Sugars2.8g0.9g
Fibre2.1g0.7g
Protein11.0g3.4g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The perfect roll

5 stars

Nice and soft and even OK on day 2. I find that standard sized rolls are too big so what ever you put into them is overpowered by bread. These snack sized ones are ideal.

Bite size

5 stars

bite size easy to fill goes down a treat

Not always available

1 stars

These are good but I am fed up with the lack of stock! I order them on line & then they are cancelled BY Tesco if not made! These are good for party food and great value but it is a pain trying to order them on line

Perfect

5 stars

Love these rolls just the right size

Usually bought next

Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G

£ 1.70
£0.43/100g

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here