Paynes Just Brazils Boxed Chocolates 180G

Paynes Just Brazils Boxed Chocolates 180G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£2.23/100g

  • Finest South American brazil nuts enrobed in smooth and luxurious milk chocolate.
  • Just the finest Brazil Nuts are gathered by hand from deep within the South American Rainforest. Just the smoothest milk chocolate is use to enrobe each perfect kernel. Just the most perfect chocolates are selected for you. Just Brazils... Just Perfection.
  • Just Brazils are also available in: Dark Chocolate.
  • GET TO KNOW YOUR GDAs
  • A serving contains Calories 170 8.5%, Sugars 13g 14.4%, Fat 11.6g 16.6%, Saturates 5.1g 25.5%, Salt Trace Trace of your guideline daily amount (GDA)
  • A 180g box contains 6 servings. Each serving is equivalent to 30g.
  • Luxury chocolate
  • Finest brazil nuts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Brazil Nuts (25%), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Vegetable Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from strong light and odours.

Name and address

  • Fox's Confectionary,
  • PO Box 6455,
  • Leister,
  • LE3 1ZX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We hope that you enjoy Just Brazils at their best.
  • Should they not reach you in perfect condition, please return the complete package to the address below stating when and where purchased.
  • Customer Services,
  • Fox's Confectionery,
  • PO Box 6455,
  • Leicester,
  • LE3 1ZX,
  • UK.
  • This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • www.justbrazils.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (30g)
Energy kJ2356kJ708kJ
kcal565kcal170kcal
Protein8.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate46.8g14.0g
of which sugars43.4g13.0g
Fat38.5g11.6g
of which saturates17.1g5.1g
Fibre4.0g1.2g
Sodium*TraceTrace
*Equivalent as salt0.1gTrace

Has to be said totally delish, my absolute Christm

5 stars

Has to be said totally delish, my absolute Christmas favourite. Can you please get them all year yummy xxx

