Paynes Just Brazils Boxed Chocolates 180G

Has to be said totally delish, my absolute Christmas favourite. Can you please get them all year yummy xxx
Sugar, Brazil Nuts (25%), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Vegetable Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a cool dry place away from strong light and odours.
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (30g)
|Energy kJ
|2356kJ
|708kJ
|kcal
|565kcal
|170kcal
|Protein
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|14.0g
|of which sugars
|43.4g
|13.0g
|Fat
|38.5g
|11.6g
|of which saturates
|17.1g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.2g
|Sodium*
|Trace
|Trace
|*Equivalent as salt
|0.1g
|Trace
