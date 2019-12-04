By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Potato Croquettes 220G

Tesco 6 Potato Croquettes 220G

This product is only available for delivery between 26/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy861kJ 205kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato lightly seasoned and coated in crispy breadcrumbs.
  • Seasoned mash potato coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crisp finish
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (88%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Maize Flour, White Pepper, Yeast, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sage, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Heating instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Heating instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (101g**)
Energy852kJ / 203kcal861kJ / 205kcal
Fat9.0g9.1g
Saturates1.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate26.9g27.2g
Sugars0.5g0.5g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein2.8g2.8g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 220g typically weighs 202g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

o.k had better

3 stars

o.k had better

