Tesco 6 Potato Croquettes 220G

o.k had better
o.k had better
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 203kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato (88%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Maize Flour, White Pepper, Yeast, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sage, Nutmeg.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Heating instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Heating instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
220 g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (101g**)
|Energy
|852kJ / 203kcal
|861kJ / 205kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|27.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 220g typically weighs 202g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019