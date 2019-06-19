By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nairns Organic Rough Oatcakes 250G

Nairns Organic Rough Oatcakes 250G
£ 1.07
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Oatcakes
  • Our oatcakes are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil.
  • For more information, please visit our website.
  • To find out more, visit www.nairns-oatcakes.com/benefitsofoats
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Naturally Energising
  • Nairn's oatcakes are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balanced diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese**, phosphorous**, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamine.
  • Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Naturally Organic
  • At Nairn's we care passionately about the environment. That's why Nairn's Organic Oatcakes not only taste good, they are also of full natural goodness. The oats baked in this product are grown organically - without the use of pesticides or insecticides. This allows the crop to thrive naturally and also helps encourage soil fertility. Even our cartons come from sustainable forests, so you can enjoy our Organic Oatcakes knowing that they are good for you and good for the environment.
  • Nairn's Naturally Nairn's
  • At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. We use oats grown in the Scottish Borders where the climate is perfect for slowly and naturally ripening the grains. Our aim is to make tasty, wholesome food that is as simple and natural as possible.
  • Nairn's Cracked Black Pepper Oatcakes
  • Nairn's Cheese Oatcakes
  • Nairn's Organic Super Seeded Oatcakes
  • Organic
  • Wholegrain oats
  • Keeps the oatcakes fresh
  • Perfect for on the go
  • High fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • No GM ingredients
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g
Information

Ingredients

Organic Wholegrain Oats (89%), Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Oatcakes are deliciously versatile. Try a Nairn's Organic Oatcake with simple guacamole and, if you enjoyed these, we've got a wide range of other tasty varieties to choose from. Perfect with your favourite topping, with cheese, or as an accompaniment to soup or salad. You might even find a new favourite!

Number of uses

4 pouches of 6 oatcakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.

Return to

  • Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
  • Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
  • www.nairns-oatcakes.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer OatcakePer 100g
Energy 195kJ1871kJ
-46kcal446kcal5% RI55% RI
Fat 1.8g17.6g
of which saturates0.4g3.7g
Carbohydrate 6.0g58.1g
of which sugars<0.1g0.8g
Fibre 0.9g8.6g
Protein 1.0g9.6g
Salt 0.17g1.61g
Phosphorus**40.0mg383mg
Manganese**0.34mg3.3mg
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism--

