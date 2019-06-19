Nairns Organic Rough Oatcakes 250G

Product Description
- Organic Oatcakes
- Our oatcakes are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil.
- For more information, please visit our website.
- To find out more, visit www.nairns-oatcakes.com/benefitsofoats
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- Naturally Energising
- Nairn's oatcakes are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balanced diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese**, phosphorous**, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamine.
- Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Naturally Organic
- At Nairn's we care passionately about the environment. That's why Nairn's Organic Oatcakes not only taste good, they are also of full natural goodness. The oats baked in this product are grown organically - without the use of pesticides or insecticides. This allows the crop to thrive naturally and also helps encourage soil fertility. Even our cartons come from sustainable forests, so you can enjoy our Organic Oatcakes knowing that they are good for you and good for the environment.
- Nairn's Naturally Nairn's
- At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. We use oats grown in the Scottish Borders where the climate is perfect for slowly and naturally ripening the grains. Our aim is to make tasty, wholesome food that is as simple and natural as possible.
- Nairn's Cracked Black Pepper Oatcakes
- Nairn's Cheese Oatcakes
- Nairn's Organic Super Seeded Oatcakes
- Organic
- Wholegrain oats
- Keeps the oatcakes fresh
- Perfect for on the go
- High fibre
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No GM ingredients
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250g
- High fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Organic Wholegrain Oats (89%), Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.
Produce of
Baked in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Oatcakes are deliciously versatile. Try a Nairn's Organic Oatcake with simple guacamole and, if you enjoyed these, we've got a wide range of other tasty varieties to choose from. Perfect with your favourite topping, with cheese, or as an accompaniment to soup or salad. You might even find a new favourite!
Number of uses
4 pouches of 6 oatcakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Return to
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
- Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Oatcake
|Per 100g
|Energy
|195kJ
|1871kJ
|-
|46kcal
|446kcal
|5% RI
|55% RI
|Fat
|1.8g
|17.6g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|58.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|8.6g
|Protein
|1.0g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.17g
|1.61g
|Phosphorus**
|40.0mg
|383mg
|Manganese**
|0.34mg
|3.3mg
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019