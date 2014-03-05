Tesco Evening Primrose Oil 1000Mg X 90
Offer
Product Description
- Tesco Health evening primrose oil and vitamin E food supplement.
- A daily supplement containing evening primrose oil a source of the essential fatty acid omega 6. Formulated with vitamin E which supports the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- A daily supplement containing evening primrose oil a source of the essential fatty acid omega 6. Formulated with vitamin E which supports the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- Women's health
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Formulated with vitamin E which supports the protection of cells from oxidative stress
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Evening Primrose Oil, Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol), Vitamin E.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 12
- Swallow 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
Number of uses
90 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.People who suffer from epilepsy should consult their doctor before taking this product.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.People who suffer from epilepsy should consult their doctor before taking this product.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
90 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One Capsule
|%RI*
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|Vitamin E
|10.0mg (83%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.People who suffer from epilepsy should consult their doctor before taking this product.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.People who suffer from epilepsy should consult their doctor before taking this product.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020