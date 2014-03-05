By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Evening Primrose Oil 1000Mg X 90

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Evening Primrose Oil 1000Mg X 90
£ 4.50
£0.05/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco Health evening primrose oil and vitamin E food supplement.
  • A daily supplement containing evening primrose oil a source of the essential fatty acid omega 6. Formulated with vitamin E which supports the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • Women's health
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Formulated with vitamin E which supports the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Evening Primrose Oil, Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol), Vitamin E.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Number of uses

90 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

90 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne Capsule%RI*
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0%
Fat0g0%
Saturates0g0%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein0g0%
Salt0g0%
Vitamin E10.0mg (83%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.People who suffer from epilepsy should consult their doctor before taking this product.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.People who suffer from epilepsy should consult their doctor before taking this product.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

