Kiwi Express Black

1.5(9)Write a review
Kiwi Express Black
£ 2.60
£2.60/each
  • KIWI Express Shine Sponge is a convenient sponge that provides a quick and easy way to deliver a great shine time after time.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Shine liquid for a fresh shine every time
  • No mess, no buffing
  • For use on leather shoes
  • Not suitable for use on suede, nubuck, or fabric
  • For black leather shoes
  • Instant shine sponge

Information

Ingredients

prallethrin, cyfluthrin

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO QUICKLY POLISH SHOES STEP 1 Wipe any dirt off shoes with cloth. STEP 2 Apply sponge over shoes. Liquid will release from reservoir for a fresh shine every time.

Warnings

  • Read warning and instructions on the product label. Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat. If in any doubt, patch test KIWI products in an inconspicuous area before treating the whole item. Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI products.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

7ml ℮

Safety information

Read warning and instructions on the product label. Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat. If in any doubt, patch test KIWI products in an inconspicuous area before treating the whole item. Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI products.

9 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

AWFUL

1 stars

Wouldn’t even give one star RUBBISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

No shine here

1 stars

This did not add colour and it did not polish the shoe

useless

1 stars

does nothing for the leather - you might just as well polish with a duster

Why wont the polish come out?

1 stars

For goodness sake, Kiwi, respond to the problems we're having with lack of polish dispensed. Why is it not working and how can we resolve?

Unable to get the product out!!!!

1 stars

I bought this to give a shine to blue leather. It may work if anything actually came out. Disgusted with this product, what a complete waste of money!

Absolute garbage

1 stars

Doesn't shine shoes. There apears to be possibility of getting the polish out of the capsule thing into the sponge.

Absolute shubbish

1 stars

Did nothing for my shoes. I thought I would give my special occasion shoes a polish for a wedding so I bought one of these. I squidged, pushed, squeezed, dabbed but no polish came out of the dispenser and after 10 minutes there is exactly the same amount in the capsule as before. Waste of money

Great product.

5 stars

I keep a brown and a black one at home and at the office. It's so convenient when you need a quick touch-up.

Total rubbish

1 stars

Does not shine Pound shop one is brilliant by comparison

