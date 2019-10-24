Kiwi Express Black

AWFUL
Wouldn’t even give one star RUBBISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No shine here
This did not add colour and it did not polish the shoe
useless
does nothing for the leather - you might just as well polish with a duster
Why wont the polish come out?
For goodness sake, Kiwi, respond to the problems we're having with lack of polish dispensed. Why is it not working and how can we resolve?
Unable to get the product out!!!!
I bought this to give a shine to blue leather. It may work if anything actually came out. Disgusted with this product, what a complete waste of money!
Absolute garbage
Doesn't shine shoes. There apears to be possibility of getting the polish out of the capsule thing into the sponge.
Absolute shubbish
Did nothing for my shoes. I thought I would give my special occasion shoes a polish for a wedding so I bought one of these. I squidged, pushed, squeezed, dabbed but no polish came out of the dispenser and after 10 minutes there is exactly the same amount in the capsule as before. Waste of money
Great product.
I keep a brown and a black one at home and at the office. It's so convenient when you need a quick touch-up.
Total rubbish
Does not shine Pound shop one is brilliant by comparison