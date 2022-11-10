We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Triple Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml

4(31)Write a review
Tesco Triple Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml
£2.00
£0.22/100ml

One scoop

Energy
422kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 811kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • Milk and plain chocolate flavoured ice creams with chocolate flavoured sauce and milk, dark and white chocolate curls.
  • Topped with chocolate. A blend of ice creams marbled with rich chocolate sauce
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Sauce (12%) [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Salt], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Triple Chocolate Curls (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanut and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Tub. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (52g)
Energy811kJ / 193kcal422kJ / 100kcal
Fat6.4g3.3g
Saturates4.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate29.5g15.3g
Sugars22.4g11.6g
Fibre2.0g1.0g
Protein3.4g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A 52g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.--
As sold--
View all Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

31 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty , a great price a lovely treat.

5 stars

Very tasty , a great price a lovely treat.

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Lovely chocolate flavour.

What’s not to like. Delicious and cost effective.

5 stars

What’s not to like. Delicious and cost effective. Will certainly buy again.

Lovely & chocolatey

5 stars

Yummy very popular with everyone

Lovely and creamy, chocolate ice cream. Great valu

5 stars

Lovely and creamy, chocolate ice cream. Great value

Chocolate luxury!

5 stars

Very tasty and rich chocolate ice cream. Quite luxurious at an affordable price. Would buy again.

Too sweet

3 stars

It was far too sweet. If the dominant flavour was dark chocolate with less sugar and more sauce it would have been much better. I wouldn’t buy it again

Seventh Heaven Chocolate Overload

5 stars

Seventh Heaven - overload of delicious chocolate ice-cream and extra chocolate bits. Goes perfectly with any pudding or on it's own - quite a comfort food when watching late-night TV!!

Very good product

5 stars

Very good quality ice cream,Triple chocolate ice cream is a definite10 out of 10 in our household, it’s very easy to scoop.

Delicious ice cream!

5 stars

My 5 yr old loves this triple chocolate icecream it's a staple in our house. It is quite pleasant for chocolate icecream, the sauce makes it!

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here