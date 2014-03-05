By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slow Release Vitamin C X 30

Tesco Slow Release Vitamin C X 30
£ 2.00
£0.07/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco Health slow release vitamin C food supplement.
  • Helps maintain healthy bones, teeth, gums and skin.
  • Help maintain healthy immune and nervous systems.
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing. Slow releasing vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Immune support
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vitamin C, Dicalcium Phosphate, Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerol, Antioxidant (Tartaric Acid), Talc, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

90 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne Tablet%RI*
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0%
Fat0g0%
Saturates0g0%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein0g0%
Salt0g0%
Vitamin C500.0mg (625%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

