Volvic Sports Cap Water 1Ltr
Product Description
- Natural Mineral Water
- All our bottles are 100% recyclable, help us to give this bottle another life by popping it in the recycling bin when you are done.
- Volvic Natural Mineral Water is unstoppable. It flows through six layers of volcanic rock, which infuse it with unique volcanic minerals, and gives it a clean, crisp taste that helps you feel your unstoppable best. This 1L bottle is perfect for serving your daily hydration needs, at the gym, at work or on the go.
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Storage
Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best Before Date Indicated on Bottle.
Warnings
- For hygienic reasons this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of Volvic Natural Mineral Water
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
Return to
- (UK) 0800 4580366
- (ROI) 1800 949993
- www.volvic.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Mineral Composition (mg/Litre):
|Calcium
|12
|Sulphates
|9
|Magnesium
|8
|Sodium
|12
|Bicarbonates
|74
|Potassium
|6
|Silica
|32
|Chlorides
|15
|Nitrates
|7.3
|Dry Residue 180ºC:
|130
|PH:
|7
Safety information
