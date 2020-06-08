By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Volvic Sports Cap Water 1Ltr

No ratings yetWrite a review
Volvic Sports Cap Water 1Ltr
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Mineral Water
  • All our bottles are 100% recyclable, help us to give this bottle another life by popping it in the recycling bin when you are done.
  • Volvic Natural Mineral Water is unstoppable. It flows through six layers of volcanic rock, which infuse it with unique volcanic minerals, and gives it a clean, crisp taste that helps you feel your unstoppable best. This 1L bottle is perfect for serving your daily hydration needs, at the gym, at work or on the go.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Storage

Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best Before Date Indicated on Bottle.

Warnings

  • For hygienic reasons this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of Volvic Natural Mineral Water

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993
  • www.volvic.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMineral Composition (mg/Litre):
Calcium12
Sulphates9
Magnesium8
Sodium12
Bicarbonates74
Potassium6
Silica32
Chlorides15
Nitrates7.3
Dry Residue 180ºC:130
PH:7

Safety information

View more safety information

For hygienic reasons this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of Volvic Natural Mineral Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Volvic Natural Mineral Water 1.5 Litres

£ 0.70
£0.05/100ml

Robinsons Fruit & Barley Summer Fruits 1L

£ 1.25
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here