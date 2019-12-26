Cadbury Creme Egg 40G
- Energy744kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat6.1g9%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars26.5g29%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with a soft fondant centre (47%)
- Delicious Cadbury milk chocolate egg with a gooey fondant centre
- A perfect Easter treat!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per egg (40g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1860 kJ
|744 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|440 kcal
|177 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15g
|6.1g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|9.3g
|3.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|29g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|66.5g
|26.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.06g
|6g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
