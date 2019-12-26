By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Creme Egg 40G

Cadbury Creme Egg 40G
£ 0.50
£0.13/10g

Offer

Each 40g serving contains
  • Energy744kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars26.5g
    29%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate egg with a soft fondant centre (47%)
  • Delicious Cadbury milk chocolate egg with a gooey fondant centre
  • A perfect Easter treat!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer egg (40g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1860 kJ744 kJ8400 kJ
-440 kcal177 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 15g6.1g70g
of which Saturates 9.3g3.7g20g
Carbohydrate 73g29g260g
of which Sugars 66.5g26.5g90g
Fibre 0.4g0.1g-
Protein 3.2g1.3g50g
Salt 0.15g0.06g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

