President Grated Emmental 200G

President Grated Emmental 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Product Description

  • Grated Emmental cheese made with pasteurised cow's milk
  • For a wide range of hot and cold recipes, please visit www.president.uk.com.
  • Président® Emmental is matured for a minimum of six weeks to give it a delicious, sweet and nutty taste.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere to maintain freshness.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated and consume within 6 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Grated finely to ensure it melts particularly quickly and turns perfectly golden when grilled, Président® Grated Emmental makes the perfect topping for Lasagne and Cauliflower Cheese.

Name and address

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Red Hill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,

Return to

  • Contact us with your comments quoting all of the information in the Best Before box:
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1530 kJ/368 kcal
Fat28 g
Of which saturates 17 g
Carbohydrate <0.5 g
Of which sugars Nil
Protein 29 g
Salt 1 g
Calcium 1010 mg/126% RI*
*RI: Reference Intake (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)-

Love this cheese.Tasty, convenient and goes a long

5 stars

Love this cheese.Tasty, convenient and goes a long way. Wish it came in recyclable bag though.

Delicious topping

5 stars

Maybe I'm just being lazy buying grated cheese but this is a great immediate topping with great taste. Piled on top of a piece of toast with may, bacon, onion and tomato - topped with emmental and put under the grill and then sprinkled with paprika. Delicious. Would be great as a substitute for cheddar in all sorts of dishes - shepherds pie, fish pie. LG

