President Grated Emmental 200G

Love this cheese.Tasty, convenient and goes a long way. Wish it came in recyclable bag though.
Delicious topping
Maybe I'm just being lazy buying grated cheese but this is a great immediate topping with great taste. Piled on top of a piece of toast with may, bacon, onion and tomato - topped with emmental and put under the grill and then sprinkled with paprika. Delicious. Would be great as a substitute for cheddar in all sorts of dishes - shepherds pie, fish pie. LG