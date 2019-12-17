By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Caramel Cake Bars 5 Pack

Galaxy Caramel Cake Bars 5 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.30/each
1 x Bar = ~25.9g
  • Energy476kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars11.4g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840kJ

Product Description

  • Sponge cake bars with a caramel centre covered in milk chocolate.
  • With a smooth caramel centre
  • 5 individually wrapped
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Caramel (27%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Dried Whey (from Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Water, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (E471, E475), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Modified Starch, Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: ~25.9g

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars.
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

5 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25.9g / (%*)
Energy 1840kJ476kJ (6%)
-439kcal114kcal (6%)
Fat 20.4g5.3g (8%)
of which saturates 10.1g2.6g (13%)
Carbohydrate 58.8g15.2g (6%)
of which sugars 43.9g11.4g (13%)
Protein 5.6g1.4g (3%)
Salt 0.7g0.2g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

