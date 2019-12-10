Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

Best red wine by far!
My best wine by far - love it. Full bodied with a lingering taste. I find that just one bottle isn't enough ;) Fully recommend this wine for the red wine lovers out there.
Yummy
Soft fruity and smooth Yummy yummy yummy
great wine
Pick something else!
Dreadful vinegary thin wine. Always happy to try new wines. Chose this Rioja as per the recommendation and special offer price. Wish I hadn’t. Bitter flavour. Maybe suitable for cooking. Not recommended.
Full of body
This wine is full of flavour it's one of my favourites
its okay..
Tasty!!
Actually bought this as a birthday present for a family member. Got to try it though and thought it was excellent value for money.
Good solid wine
Like this wine, even though not much of a red wine drinker. It goes well with Lamb and Beef, and red drinking friends like it to just sup and relax. It also works very well as a cooking wine as well. the flavour becomes more mellow and softer, to me.
Fine, full-bodied.
A pretty decent wine for the price. I'm no expert, but this is an easy drink, unpretentious and full-bodied. An enjoyable and relatively soft wine.
Campo
Campo Veijo - or "old vine" is an excellent wine series. However I'm not keen on this starter wine and having just returned from Spain where its about 3E per bottle for this one, 6.75 seems a little steep. The Crianza, Reserva or Gran Reservas are worth the extra cash as they have been stored in oak barrels before bottling and the grape qualities used and mixed are usually better than the basic temprenillo. My recommendation : buy the Campo Viejo Crianza and taste the difference :-)