Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts & Raisins 500G

Disappointing
I’ve been buying these for a few years . The last two bags I bought had very few raisins and Brazil nuts. Is this the ‘new recipe’?
Poor. Now mostly peanuts.
Very poor. Drop in the quality of the contents - mostly peanuts. I have been buying this product for some time. Until recently it was a great product but the contents now are very predominantly peanuts i.e the cheapest option. The packet says new recipe and I suggest that the recipe was written by an accountant. Shame
More than just a snack!
Usual top quality. Fine as snack or in work lunch pack. BUT I buy them to mix with Tesco's Swiss style Muesli. I mix 1 Kg Tesco Swiss Style Muesli, with 500g Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts & raisins. This mix is perfect for my taste & I enjoy it every morning. I never get fed up with it. I have been having this fabulous breakfast for several years now. 1 Cup with enough Green top Tesco Filtered milk to just cover, wait until oats go soft then enjoy. Chew well. This is so nutritious that it can keep you going all day!
I used to regularly buy this product but it has be
I used to regularly buy this product but it has been out of stock for about a month now, what is happening?
Excellent quality, excellent value for money.
Excellent quality, excellent value for money.
Be careful of stones in some of the raisins.
I like this product, but be careful when eating because since the recipe change there are stones in some of the raisins.
Peanut heavy
Good value - but mainly because the biggest % by far is the cheap peanuts..
Peanuts
90% of it is peanuts that taste horrible.
Such a good mix of nuts in the packet. Not enough
Such a good mix of nuts in the packet. Not enough though hehe to
Really nice healthy tasty snack. All fresh and a v
Really nice healthy tasty snack. All fresh and a very good selection.