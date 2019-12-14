By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts & Raisins 500G

4(22)Write a review
Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts & Raisins 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2243kJ / 541kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of peanuts, raisins, Brazil nuts, almonds, hazelnuts and pecan nuts.
  • UNSALTED A carefully selected mix, for a balance of nutty and sweet. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • UNSALTED A carefully selected mix, for a balance of nutty and sweet.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A carefully selected mix, for a balance of nutty and sweet
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts, Raisins, Brazil Nuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecan Nuts, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 20 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2243kJ / 541kcal561kJ / 135kcal
Fat40.1g10.0g
Saturates6.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate21.3g5.3g
Sugars17.2g4.3g
Fibre8.8g2.2g
Protein19.2g4.8g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

22 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

I’ve been buying these for a few years . The last two bags I bought had very few raisins and Brazil nuts. Is this the ‘new recipe’?

Poor. Now mostly peanuts.

1 stars

Very poor. Drop in the quality of the contents - mostly peanuts. I have been buying this product for some time. Until recently it was a great product but the contents now are very predominantly peanuts i.e the cheapest option. The packet says new recipe and I suggest that the recipe was written by an accountant. Shame

More than just a snack!

5 stars

Usual top quality. Fine as snack or in work lunch pack. BUT I buy them to mix with Tesco's Swiss style Muesli. I mix 1 Kg Tesco Swiss Style Muesli, with 500g Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts & raisins. This mix is perfect for my taste & I enjoy it every morning. I never get fed up with it. I have been having this fabulous breakfast for several years now. 1 Cup with enough Green top Tesco Filtered milk to just cover, wait until oats go soft then enjoy. Chew well. This is so nutritious that it can keep you going all day!

I used to regularly buy this product but it has be

5 stars

I used to regularly buy this product but it has been out of stock for about a month now, what is happening?

Excellent quality, excellent value for money.

5 stars

Excellent quality, excellent value for money.

Be careful of stones in some of the raisins.

1 stars

I like this product, but be careful when eating because since the recipe change there are stones in some of the raisins.

Peanut heavy

3 stars

Good value - but mainly because the biggest % by far is the cheap peanuts..

Peanuts

1 stars

90% of it is peanuts that taste horrible.

Such a good mix of nuts in the packet. Not enough

5 stars

Such a good mix of nuts in the packet. Not enough though hehe to

Really nice healthy tasty snack. All fresh and a v

5 stars

Really nice healthy tasty snack. All fresh and a very good selection.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

