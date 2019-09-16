By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g
Each stick
  • Energy77kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Crab flavoured surimi sticks with added water and starch.
  • Sweet white fish sticks individually wrapped for your convenience. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC`s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Sweet white fish sticks individually wrapped for your convenience
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Ready to eat
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Sweet white fish sticks individually wrapped for your convenience
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Surimi (45%), Water, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Crab Extract (Crustacean), Colour (Lycopene), Dried Egg..

Surimi contains: White Fish, Sugar.

.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Lithuania

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Finely chop seafood sticks and add to a bowl with your favourite cooked seafood. Combine with salad leaves, cucumber, avocado, red chilli, a handful of croutons and mix well. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve.

Number of uses

This pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach stick (approx 16g)
Energy482kJ / 114kcal77kJ / 18kcal
Fat2.4g0.4g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate13.9g2.2g
Sugars4.1g0.7g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein9.0g1.4g
Salt1.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland and tasteless

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless, will not be buying again!

Fantastic value

5 stars

Really great value and tasting. Each stick is individually wrapped and easily come out of the packaging - both the main packaging and the individual stick packaging. Definitely going to buy again.

An affordable tasty snack or to be used in dishes.

5 stars

A great affordable, tasty snack, or can be used in salads, sandwiches, fish pies etc. High in Protein and low in fat.

Good Quality

5 stars

Lovely flavour, would buy again.

Great fridge snack

5 stars

These are my husbands favourite snack. The quality of these over other super markets is great and they are much better than the frozen ones.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco Seafood Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here