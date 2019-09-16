Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

Bland and tasteless
Absolutely tasteless, will not be buying again!
Fantastic value
Really great value and tasting. Each stick is individually wrapped and easily come out of the packaging - both the main packaging and the individual stick packaging. Definitely going to buy again.
An affordable tasty snack or to be used in dishes.
A great affordable, tasty snack, or can be used in salads, sandwiches, fish pies etc. High in Protein and low in fat.
Good Quality
Lovely flavour, would buy again.
Great fridge snack
These are my husbands favourite snack. The quality of these over other super markets is great and they are much better than the frozen ones.