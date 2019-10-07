Tesco Tagliatelle Pasta 500G

Need a wholemeal tagliatelle please
Great with meatballs but Tesco please could you start stocking more wholemeal pasta products. We need many more high fibre options on all bread, pasta and all chilled ready meals. Please stop putting palm oil in your products I can’t buy bread rolls from you any more because you do. There is no excuse when we have fields of rape seed oil growing in the U.K.
Good Pasta
Used for Beef Stroganof an American Variation
Not quite the same.
Not as good quality as the Napolina. I would rather pay the extra for better quality. Please go back to stocking the Napolina as well, to give the customer a choice?
Value for money as usual
I bought this a few weeks back as I’d forgotten it in my main monthly shop! Always good value, easy to cook and it tastes good.
Pasta
It’s Pasta, what more can I say!
As good as in Italy.
I found this very good quality. It is easy to cook as it dosn't stick together, and retains its firm texture even when cooked for a little longer than advised. We like this product in many different dishes
Great pasta
Cooks perfectly, family favourite.
Our favourite
Always buy this product especially the dried pasta as it is healthier than fresh. Lower in calories
Good price
This is a excellent Tagliatelle,excellent price, easy to cook.
Great Value
Couldn't believe it when first trying these, half the price and just as good if not better than brands like Napolina