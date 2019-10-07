By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tagliatelle Pasta 500G

4.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Tagliatelle Pasta 500G
£ 0.55
£1.10/kg
Per 170g
  • Energy1271kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Dried tagliatelle pasta made from durum wheat semolina.
  • Its thick flat shape pairs perfectly with meat Bolognese
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 7-9 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 7-9 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g
Energy748kJ / 176kcal1271kJ / 300kcal
Fat0.7g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate35.7g60.7g
Sugars1.1g1.9g
Fibre2.2g3.7g
Protein5.8g9.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

12 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Need a wholemeal tagliatelle please

4 stars

Great with meatballs but Tesco please could you start stocking more wholemeal pasta products. We need many more high fibre options on all bread, pasta and all chilled ready meals. Please stop putting palm oil in your products I can’t buy bread rolls from you any more because you do. There is no excuse when we have fields of rape seed oil growing in the U.K.

Good Pasta

4 stars

Used for Beef Stroganof an American Variation

Not quite the same.

3 stars

Not as good quality as the Napolina. I would rather pay the extra for better quality. Please go back to stocking the Napolina as well, to give the customer a choice?

Value for money as usual

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks back as I’d forgotten it in my main monthly shop! Always good value, easy to cook and it tastes good.

Pasta

5 stars

It’s Pasta, what more can I say!

As good as in Italy.

5 stars

I found this very good quality. It is easy to cook as it dosn't stick together, and retains its firm texture even when cooked for a little longer than advised. We like this product in many different dishes

Great pasta

5 stars

Cooks perfectly, family favourite.

Our favourite

5 stars

Always buy this product especially the dried pasta as it is healthier than fresh. Lower in calories

Good price

5 stars

This is a excellent Tagliatelle,excellent price, easy to cook.

Great Value

5 stars

Couldn't believe it when first trying these, half the price and just as good if not better than brands like Napolina

1-10 of 12 reviews

