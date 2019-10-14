Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500G

I have learned that pasta always needs to be cooke
I have learned that pasta always needs to be cooked for longer than the packet says. But this lasagne pasta is still hard and chewy no matter how long it is in the oven. I will try fresh pasta next time.
Needs way more than the recommended time in the oven - needs at least an hour on that heat otherwise the pasta is still hard....Glad I read this before serving up - it would've ruined an expensive meal!
Awful. Take longer than the packet says to cook. Was in for 45 mins and still hard, not buying again.
Good enough for straightforward lasagne.
Hadn't bought it before, often make lasagne and thought I would try it as cheaper than its competitors. I wasn't disappointed.
Great in lasagne.Can use without cooking first.Excellent price
No pre-cooking required!
Rare to find good lasagne needs which need no precooking but have done in this product. Sheets stay formed after being oven baked & you only need 2 layers to give a hearty meal. This makes the pack sufficient for more than one meal & good value
Ok
Didn't love this, took longer to cook
Quality product
Having served this Pasta before I knew it would be easy to prepare and tasty. It is so simple to make and really turns a dish into something "special"
Great product
Nice flavour but I have to cook for a bit longer than recommended