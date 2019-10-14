By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500G
£ 0.55
£1.10/kg
Per 170g
  • Energy1271kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Dried lasagne pasta made from durum wheat semolina.
  • Ideal to layer and bake with a meat and tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened place in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 35-40 mins
For best results, oven cook. It is not necessary to pre-cook lasagne pasta. Oven 180C/Fan 160C/Gas Mark 4. Pre-heat oven. In a greased ovenproof dish place a thin layer of your choice of sauce and then arrange a layer of lasagne strips on top. Alternate layers of the sauce and lasagne strips covering the last layer with a white sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and place in the oven for 35-40 minutes until brown.

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
It is not necessary to pre-cook the lasagne sheets to create your lasagne, as it can be used straight from the packet. However if you prefer to pre-cook the lasagne sheets use the following method: add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 10 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g
Energy748kJ / 176kcal1271kJ / 300kcal
Fat0.7g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate35.7g60.7g
Sugars1.1g1.9g
Fibre2.2g3.7g
Protein5.8g9.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

I have learned that pasta always needs to be cooke

2 stars

I have learned that pasta always needs to be cooked for longer than the packet says. But this lasagne pasta is still hard and chewy no matter how long it is in the oven. I will try fresh pasta next time.

Needs way more than the recommended time in the ov

3 stars

Needs way more than the recommended time in the oven - needs at least an hour on that heat otherwise the pasta is still hard....Glad I read this before serving up - it would've ruined an expensive meal!

Won’t be buying again

1 stars

Awful. Take longer than the packet says to cook. Was in for 45 mins and still hard, not buying again.

Good enough for straightforward lasagne.

4 stars

Hadn't bought it before, often make lasagne and thought I would try it as cheaper than its competitors. I wasn't disappointed.

Could be good for you

5 stars

Great in lasagne.Can use without cooking first.Excellent price

No pre-cooking required!

5 stars

Rare to find good lasagne needs which need no precooking but have done in this product. Sheets stay formed after being oven baked & you only need 2 layers to give a hearty meal. This makes the pack sufficient for more than one meal & good value

Ok

3 stars

Didn't love this, took longer to cook

Quality product

4 stars

Having served this Pasta before I knew it would be easy to prepare and tasty. It is so simple to make and really turns a dish into something "special"

Great product

4 stars

Nice flavour but I have to cook for a bit longer than recommended

