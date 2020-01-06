V Energy Drink 250Ml

The best.
Best energy drink. The tastiest energy drink on the market. This is bought every week in our house
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Taurine, Guarana Extract (0.12%), Inositol (0.047%), Caffeine, Glucuronolactone, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Flavourings, Vitamin Niacin, B6, Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, B12, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Store in a cool, dry and clean place.Best Before - See Base of Can
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 250ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|89/21
|223/52
|Carbohydrate, g
|4.7
|11.6
|of which sugars, g
|4.5
|11.3
|Salt, g
|0.25
|0.63
|Riboflavin, mg
|0.6
|43
|1.5
|107
|Niacin, mg
|7.6
|48
|19
|119
|Pantothenic Acid, mg
|2
|33
|5
|83
|Vitamin B6, mg
|2
|143
|5
|357
|Vitamin B12, µg
|2
|80
|5
|200
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
High caffeine content (31 mg/100mL). Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women. * vs regular carbonated soft drinks.
