V Energy Drink 250Ml

V Energy Drink 250Ml
£ 1.10
£0.44/100ml

Offer

each 250ml Serving gives you
  • Energy223kJ 52kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Guarana Energy Drink with Vitamins, Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • Great taste, half the sugar.*
  • Caffeine + vitamins + Guarana.
  • An extraordinary mix of liquid positivity like a wave of high fives.
  • Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. RI = Reference intake.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Taurine, Guarana Extract (0.12%), Inositol (0.047%), Caffeine, Glucuronolactone, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Flavourings, Vitamin Niacin, B6, Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, B12, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and clean place.Best Before - See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (31 mg/100mL). Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women.
  • * vs regular carbonated soft drinks.

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited,
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 250ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal89/21223/52
Carbohydrate, g4.711.6
of which sugars, g4.511.3
Salt, g0.250.63
Riboflavin, mg0.6431.5107
Niacin, mg7.64819119
Pantothenic Acid, mg233583
Vitamin B6, mg21435357
Vitamin B12, µg2805200
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

View more safety information

High caffeine content (31 mg/100mL). Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women. * vs regular carbonated soft drinks.

The best.

5 stars

Best energy drink. The tastiest energy drink on the market. This is bought every week in our house

