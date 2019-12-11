By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baldwins Sarsaparilla 1 Litre

Baldwins Sarsaparilla 1 Litre
  • Sarparilla Flavoured Soft Drink Concentrate with Sugar and Sweetener
  • An authentic and refreshing drink with it's roots bedded in the Caribbean. Local people believed that the drink made from the roots of the Sarsaparilla plant was beneficial to health.
  • Enjoyed by many British families since the trade winds first brought it to our shores and has been produced by Baldwin's since 1844.
  • An authentic and refreshing drink from the Caribbean
  • Pack size: 1l

Water, Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Flavourings (including Sarsaparilla Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sodium Saccharin)

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End Please see Base of Label or Neck of Bottle.

Produced and bottled in the U.K

  • Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water (for toddlers add extra water)

This bottle contains approximately twenty 250ml servings when diluted as directed

  • Balwin's Sarsaparilla Ltd,
  • 171-173,
  • Walworth Road,
  • London,
  • SE17 1RW.

1l

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml (Undiluted)
Energy 485 kJ 114 kcal
Fat <0.1 g
Of which Saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 27.7 g
Of which Sugars 27.7 g
Fibre <0.1 g
Protein <0.1 g
Salt 0.01 g

Best Sarsaparilla by far but Tesco has not had it

5 stars

Best Sarsaparilla by far but Tesco has not had it in its Pitsea store for ages Please, please get some in.

