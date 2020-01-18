Tesco Drawstring Swing Bin Liners 50L 30Pk

too small for 50L bin
I have used these bags for ages, over the last year or so noticed they are more narrow. No longer fit over the top of my 50L bin
have purchased these previously but last bin liner
have purchased these previously but last bin liners are now too tight to fitover my kitchen bin.
These used to be fine, but recently they have got
These used to be fine, but recently they have got smaller and rip more easily. They don't fit my bin anymore.
Too Thin!!
I've been purchasing these bin liners since they first came on to Tesco's shelves and have noticed that they have become a great deal thinner as oppose to how they once were which was thicker. The plastic in which the bag is made from today doesn't hold up to a 50L bin very well, when full.
Great quality and size
great product
great quality fits my brabantia 60ltr bin perfectly
Useless item!
They don’t even fit the bins! They are to narrow to go over the top of the bin a complete waste of money.
Too thin
These were good but now they've been made too thin and they split on the seam when you pull it over the rim of the bin.
Not biodegradable
I have stopped buying these now I can buy biodegradable ones. It's a shame that Tesco's don't sell them
Grate
These are grate for your swing bin but only thing they don’t rip very well all the time