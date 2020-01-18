By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Drawstring Swing Bin Liners 50L 30Pk

2.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Drawstring Swing Bin Liners 50L 30Pk
£ 2.20
£0.07/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 30 swing bin liners drawstring.
  • Tesco Drawstring Swing Bin Liners 30 Pack (50L) rim: 126cm approx. length: 73cm approx. 50 litres approx. Made from 100% recycled plastic *excluding the drawstring tape
  • Strong & durable to keep your bin clean. Made from 100% recycled plastic*
  • rim: 126cm approx. length: 73cm approx. 50 litres approx. WARNINGS Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack. Made from 100% recycled plastic *excluding the drawstring tape

Information

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30

11 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

too small for 50L bin

1 stars

I have used these bags for ages, over the last year or so noticed they are more narrow. No longer fit over the top of my 50L bin

have purchased these previously but last bin liner

2 stars

have purchased these previously but last bin liners are now too tight to fitover my kitchen bin.

These used to be fine, but recently they have got

1 stars

These used to be fine, but recently they have got smaller and rip more easily. They don't fit my bin anymore.

Too Thin!!

2 stars

I've been purchasing these bin liners since they first came on to Tesco's shelves and have noticed that they have become a great deal thinner as oppose to how they once were which was thicker. The plastic in which the bag is made from today doesn't hold up to a 50L bin very well, when full.

Great quality and size

5 stars

Great quality and size

great product

5 stars

great quality fits my brabantia 60ltr bin perfectly

Useless item!

1 stars

They don’t even fit the bins! They are to narrow to go over the top of the bin a complete waste of money.

Too thin

2 stars

These were good but now they've been made too thin and they split on the seam when you pull it over the rim of the bin.

Not biodegradable

1 stars

I have stopped buying these now I can buy biodegradable ones. It's a shame that Tesco's don't sell them

Grate

5 stars

These are grate for your swing bin but only thing they don’t rip very well all the time

