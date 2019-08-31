By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Malt Wheats Cereal 750G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Malt Wheats Cereal 750G
£ 1.20
£0.16/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy639kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Wholewheat malted cereal fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • TOASTY CRUNCH Wholegrain wheat, cooked then toasted for malty crunchiness We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • TOASTY CRUNCH Wholegrain wheat, cooked then toasted for malty crunchiness We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholewheat, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, peanuts, almond and hazelnut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, milk and oats. Oats contain gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 18 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1597kJ / 378kcal639kJ / 151kcal
Fat1.8g0.7g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate75.3g30.1g
Sugars12.7g5.1g
Fibre10.3g4.1g
Protein9.9g4.0g
Salt0.5g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)2.00µg (40%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.44mg (40%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.56mg (40%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)6.4mg (40%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.56mg (40%NRV)
Folic Acid200µg (100%NRV)80µg (40%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)1.00µg (40%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)2.4mg (40%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)5.6mg (40%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste and value for money

5 stars

Great value for money and great taste

Cut the sugar

3 stars

More sugary than malty!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cut the sugar

3 stars

More sugary than malty!!!!!!!!!!!!!

As lam a diabetic ,not always easy to get cereal w

5 stars

As lam a diabetic ,not always easy to get cereal with low carbohydrate sugars. And l like a change from porridge. Love these so l shall definitely keep buying them.

At first taste of bacon bites.

2 stars

Nice idea for price, Problem is you have to have a couple of mouth falls to get the horrible taste of Bacon bites from when you first taste them.

They are great

5 stars

As good as Shreddies but half the price

Just like shreddies

4 stars

Like shreddies and much cheaper

More please

5 stars

My son and I love these, great for breakfast, dinner and tea

Good value for money.

4 stars

Taste better than branded product. These often come with a lot of dust in the bottom of the pack, so can't give it full stars.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Rice Snaps Cereal 375G

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g

Tesco Bran Flakes 750G

£ 0.94
£0.13/100g

Nestle Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 600G

£ 3.30
£0.55/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here