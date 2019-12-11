Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce 290Ml

Product Description
- Worcestershire sauce.
- THE ORIGINAL & GENUINE.
- SINCE 1837, WE HAVE BEEN MAKING OUR FAMOUS SAUCE WITH AN EXPERT BLEND OF INGREDIENTS THAT TAKE A FULL 18 MONTHS TO MATURE TO GIVE US THAT UNIQUE FULL FLAVOUR.
- REACH FOR THE LEA & PERRINS NEXT TIME YOU'RE COOKING AND JUST...
- DASH SOME INTO YOUR SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE.
- SHAKE IT INTO YOUR STEWS OR CASSEROLES.
- SPLASH SOME INTO YOUR STIR-FRY.
- FOR MORE IDEAS AND INSPIRATION GO TO WWW.LEAANDPERRINS.COM.
- Just a dash makes all the difference.
- MATURED 18 MONTHS.
- No artificial colours or preservatives.
- Kosher - KLBD - FISH.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Heinz Products H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., Hayes, Middlesex.
- Pack size: 290ml
Information
Ingredients
Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Sugar, Salt, Anchovies (Fish), Tamarind Extract, Onions, Garlic, Spice, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Fish
Storage
Best Before End: See Cap
Preparation and Usage
- PLEASE SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE, SOME SEDIMENTATION OF INGREDIENTS MAY OCCUR.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 58
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Lea & Perrins,
- 3 Midland Road,
- Worcester,
- WR5 1DT.
Return to
- Lea & Perrins,
- 3 Midland Road,
- Worcester,
- WR5 1DT.
- UK Careline 0800 072 4090
- (ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
290ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per serving (5ml)
|Energy
|405kJ
|20kJ
|-
|96kcal
|5kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|Trace
|-of which saturates
|0.4g
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|21.0g
|1.1g
|-of which sugars
|18.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.8g
|Trace
|Salt
|2.9g
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019