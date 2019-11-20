By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.70
£1.14/100ml

Product Description

  • Worcestershire sauce.
  • THE ORIGINAL & GENUINE.
  • SINCE 1837, WE HAVE BEEN MAKING OUR FAMOUS SAUCE WITH AN EXPERT BLEND OF INGREDIENTS THAT TAKE A FULL 18 MONTHS TO MATURE TO GIVE US THAT UNIQUE FULL FLAVOUR.
  • REACH FOR THE LEA & PERRINS NEXT TIME YOU'RE COOKING AND JUST...
  • DASH SOME INTO YOUR SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE.
  • SHAKE IT INTO YOUR STEWS OR CASSEROLES.
  • SPLASH SOME INTO YOUR STIR-FRY.
  • FOR MORE IDEAS AND INSPIRATION GO TO WWW.LEAANDPERRINS.COM.
  • Just a dash makes all the difference.
  • MATURED 18 MONTHS.
  • Kosher - KLBD - FISH.
  • No artificial colours or preservatives.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Heinz Products H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., Hayes, Middlesex.

  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Sugar, Salt, Anchovies (Fish), Tamarind Extract, Onions, Garlic, Spice, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Fish

Storage

Best Before End: See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • PLEASE SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE, SOME SEDIMENTATION OF INGREDIENTS MAY OCCUR.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 30

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lea & Perrins,
  • 3 Midland Road,
  • Worcester,
  • WR5 1DT.

Return to

  • Lea & Perrins,
  • 3 Midland Road,
  • Worcester,
  • WR5 1DT.
  • UK Careline 0800 072 4090
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving (5ml)
Energy 405kJ20kJ
-96kcal5kcal
Fat 0.9gTrace
-of which saturates 0.4gTrace
Carbohydrate 21.0g1.1g
-of which sugars 18.8g0.9g
Protein 0.8gTrace
Salt 2.9g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

