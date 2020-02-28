Tesco Crumble Mix 225G

Quick and easy
Used to make apple crumble..quick and easy..buying more.
Comfort food
Rhubarb ...this Tesco crumble mix Perfect marriage
very nice for the price
Very useful, makes a quick desert.
Bought this to make a desert when I had visitors , as I am unable to stand for long this saved me a lot of hassle.
Vey good
I could have passed it off as home made
Cooks very well and taste
I brought this too make apple pear crumble
Good taste with bit of crunch
I have used this crumble many times and it is always good finish to blackberry and apple
Easy to use
So easy & quick to use, especially when having visitors. Why get your hands mucky mixing your own. Good taste as well. Shall purchase more.
Just like mum makes
I buy it because it is a convenient way of adding to my chosen fruit