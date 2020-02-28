By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crumble Mix 225G

5(9)Write a review
Tesco Crumble Mix 225G
£ 0.50
£0.22/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1005kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars14.9g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1933kJ / 460kcal

Product Description

  • Crumble topping mix.
  • SWEET & CRUNCHY JUST ADD TO YOUR FAVOURITE FRUIT
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

    Method: Oven

    Makes 4 servings

    You will need: 450g fruit filling of your choice; 1 litre (2 pint) ovenproof dish.

    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5.
    2. Place the fruit filling in the base of the dish.
    3. Sprinkle the crumble mix over the top and cook in the top of the oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

     

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (52g)
Energy1933kJ / 460kcal1005kJ / 239kcal
Fat17.6g9.2g
Saturates6.9g3.6g
Carbohydrate68.4g35.6g
Sugars28.7g14.9g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein5.9g3.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick and easy

5 stars

Used to make apple crumble..quick and easy..buying more.

Comfort food

5 stars

Rhubarb ...this Tesco crumble mix Perfect marriage

very nice for the price

5 stars

very nice for the price

Very useful, makes a quick desert.

5 stars

Bought this to make a desert when I had visitors , as I am unable to stand for long this saved me a lot of hassle.

Vey good

5 stars

I could have passed it off as home made

Cooks very well and taste

5 stars

I brought this too make apple pear crumble

Good taste with bit of crunch

4 stars

I have used this crumble many times and it is always good finish to blackberry and apple

Easy to use

5 stars

So easy & quick to use, especially when having visitors. Why get your hands mucky mixing your own. Good taste as well. Shall purchase more.

Just like mum makes

5 stars

I buy it because it is a convenient way of adding to my chosen fruit

