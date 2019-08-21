By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Curly Wurly 5 Pack 130G

4(1)Write a review
Cadbury Curly Wurly 5 Pack 130G
£ 1.25
£0.96/100g
Each 26 g contains
  • Energy495 kJ 118 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.6 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5 g
    12%
  • Sugars13 g
    14%
  • Salt0.15 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1905 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • BeTreatwise.net

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Chewy caramel ladders smothered in smooth, creamy Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Each pack contains 5 bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5 x 26 g bars; 5 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

5 x 26g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (26 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1905 kJ495 kJ8400 kJ /
-453 kcal118 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 18 g4.6 g70 g
of which Saturates 9.5 g2.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate 70 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 49 g13 g90 g
Fibre 0.7 g0.2 g-
Protein 3.1 g0.8 g50 g
Salt 0.58 g0.15 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

A nice chocolate chew :))

4 stars

An economical chocolate and caramel chew that gives a quality flavour.

