L'oreal Excellence Hair Colourant Light Golden Blonde

Easy to use provides good coverage and is a lovely colour. Would need 2 boxes in future for hair of bra length [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It was the perfect colour for me with blue eyes and fair skin, but I hoped for more intensity and for it to last longer. It seemed to fade more easier than other hair dyes and wasn't very noticeable. It was a nice colour though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant colour my hair was so soft after it ..lasted for good long time would use it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Reasonable quality products but it is more suitable for the persons with more grey hairs as it give 100% coverage. I used it once because of excessive grey hairs and this does not disappoint me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I can never stress how much I love L’Oréal hair dyes it’s the only brand I will now use ok my hair for that glossy soft finish aswell as the lasting colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is amazing colour. It does look so natural. I really liked it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I followed the instructions and found it really easy to apply. It had a pleasant smell and did not drip. Loved the colour and the whole experience was good. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use and apply, giving an even colour. At first thought this colour was quite red but after a wash it settled down to a golden tone. I didn’t feel this covered greys that well though, I had some still visible. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great coverage and long lasting. I used it for my roots and it blended great, no patchiness. My hair was left feeling silky and really healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The colour is excellent and I use it regularly. However, Tesco is guilty of offering it for sale on line but too often they do not deliver. This is not good enough Tesco.