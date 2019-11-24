By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Petits Pois 1Kg

4.5(7)Write a review
£ 1.60
£1.60/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy299kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Petits pois.
  • Small and sweet petit pois, simply frozen after being removed from their pods. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours of harvest at the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
Place into a microwavable bowl, add 2 - 3 tablespoons water (30 - 45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well and serve.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring back to the boil.
Simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy374kJ / 89kcal299kJ / 71kcal
Fat1.6g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g7.4g
Sugars1.1g0.9g
Fibre5.6g4.5g
Protein6.7g5.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delightful Tiny Peas - and Made in Britain!

5 stars

I like the fact that these are British, usually tiny (unlike garden peas) and have a great flavour and texture! One of the staples I keep in my freezer and use all year round except when fresh peas are in season, of course!

Excellent product

5 stars

Lovely sweet little peas. Bargain price. Resealable bag. I love these.

Realy hard pease

1 stars

Realy hard pease not worth buying

THOROUGHLY RECOMMEND

5 stars

excellent quality, no point paying more for Birds Eye

Tasty

5 stars

As good as Birds Eye and cheaper.

Add a little. Sugar

5 stars

Put a little. Sugar. While. Cooking. They. Taste. Real. Good. And. A much. Better. Price than. Some

Sweet and delicious

5 stars

Always loved petit pois and Tesco own are excellent, as a family we all enjoy them I even give our goldfish a few once a week

