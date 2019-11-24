Tesco Petits Pois 1Kg

Delightful Tiny Peas - and Made in Britain!
I like the fact that these are British, usually tiny (unlike garden peas) and have a great flavour and texture! One of the staples I keep in my freezer and use all year round except when fresh peas are in season, of course!
Excellent product
Lovely sweet little peas. Bargain price. Resealable bag. I love these.
Realy hard pease
Realy hard pease not worth buying
THOROUGHLY RECOMMEND
excellent quality, no point paying more for Birds Eye
Tasty
As good as Birds Eye and cheaper.
Add a little. Sugar
Put a little. Sugar. While. Cooking. They. Taste. Real. Good. And. A much. Better. Price than. Some
Sweet and delicious
Always loved petit pois and Tesco own are excellent, as a family we all enjoy them I even give our goldfish a few once a week