Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

Write a review
Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg
£ 1.20
£1.20/kg
Per 80g peas
  • Energy299kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Garden peas.
  • Garden peas, simply frozen after being removed from their pods. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours of harvest at the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 / 3¾ mins
Place into a microwaveable bowl, add 2 -3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 45 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Simmer for 3-4 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy374kJ / 89kcal299kJ / 71kcal
Fat1.6g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g7.4g
Sugars1.1g0.9g
Fibre5.6g4.5g
Protein6.7g5.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Great!

5 stars

These frozen Garden Peas are a family fave. They go great with Tesco frozen Green Beans. We add carrots to them too while boiling and they always taste great.!

Tasteless!

1 stars

Ive had Tesco peas in the past, and fine, but opened this new bag, purchase last week - awful, gritty with no taste at all. The whole bag has gone in the bin. Maybe it was a ‘one off’ but I will change my brand for a while just in case!

Gritty

1 stars

Have bought these twice now and both times we have been crunching on grit. Will not be buying again.

Would never buy again

1 stars

I like the Tesco petite pois peas but these are horrible don't taste very nice at all bitter taste and quite are hardish (I even added some suger to the pease when boiling they still tasted awful even with mint added). I will stick to the Tesco petite pois which are lovely

Thought I could save money without compromising on

2 stars

Thought I could save money without compromising on quality but this is my third and final purchase of this product. The peas themselves are fine but every single mouthful has small bits of grit which just isn't pleasant to chew

I love these peas. I always like to have at least

5 stars

I love these peas. I always like to have at least 6 packets in my freezer. They are succulent, green and round, and bursting with pleasure.

Too hard!

2 stars

These peas were not nice because however I cooked them they were hard. I did not like them at all.

found these peas to be quite hard, not the normal

2 stars

found these peas to be quite hard, not the normal quality...will not buy again ..

Not sure if it was just this one packet, but peas

2 stars

Not sure if it was just this one packet, but peas were hard after cooking at suggested time in microwave. They tasted old...

The best tasting for a long time

5 stars

The best tasting peas of all major super stores. Only thing is not able to purchase in the last week's. Made me disappointed. A clue to whose peas are not the best 'wink,wink,I'

