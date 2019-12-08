Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

Great!
These frozen Garden Peas are a family fave. They go great with Tesco frozen Green Beans. We add carrots to them too while boiling and they always taste great.!
Tasteless!
Ive had Tesco peas in the past, and fine, but opened this new bag, purchase last week - awful, gritty with no taste at all. The whole bag has gone in the bin. Maybe it was a ‘one off’ but I will change my brand for a while just in case!
Gritty
Have bought these twice now and both times we have been crunching on grit. Will not be buying again.
Would never buy again
I like the Tesco petite pois peas but these are horrible don't taste very nice at all bitter taste and quite are hardish (I even added some suger to the pease when boiling they still tasted awful even with mint added). I will stick to the Tesco petite pois which are lovely
Thought I could save money without compromising on quality but this is my third and final purchase of this product. The peas themselves are fine but every single mouthful has small bits of grit which just isn't pleasant to chew
I love these peas. I always like to have at least 6 packets in my freezer. They are succulent, green and round, and bursting with pleasure.
Too hard!
These peas were not nice because however I cooked them they were hard. I did not like them at all.
found these peas to be quite hard, not the normal quality...will not buy again ..
Not sure if it was just this one packet, but peas were hard after cooking at suggested time in microwave. They tasted old...
The best tasting for a long time
The best tasting peas of all major super stores. Only thing is not able to purchase in the last week's. Made me disappointed. A clue to whose peas are not the best 'wink,wink,I'