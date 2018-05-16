By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Counter Traditional Smoked Salmon Fillet

Tesco Finest Counter Traditional Smoked Salmon Fillet
£ 2.75
£22.92/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 909kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Traditionally smoked salmon (Salmo salar) fillet, skin-on and boneless, defrosted.
  • Succulent pink flesh with a firm flaky texture. Lightly salted and smoked with pine chippings in 100 year old chimneys for a traditional smoke. Source of Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (99%), Salt.

Produce of

Farmed in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g (min)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*
Energy909kJ / 218kcal0%
Fat14.1g
Saturates1.8g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein22.8g
Salt0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

