Tesco Bombay Mix 200G

Don't waste your money!
Very poor value product, sorry Tesco but this one is going in the bin. I find that it is pleasantly spicy. I cannot eat over spiced foods anymore and this was just right. That's the only good thing I can say about it though. It is, without doubt the least flavoursome Bombay Mix I have ever tried in my 55 years. Seriously there is just no flavour at all. d to the lack of flavour the actual mix of ingredients bears no resemblance to the picture on the packet. It is nearly (99%) dried noodle straws. I think there are about 3 or 4 raisins and the same amount of peanuts in the whole packet! I shall not be bothering with these again.
Why is it so spicy? It says mild on the packet and I had 1 small handful and it blew my head off! Also what's with all the raisins and coconut???
Really disappointing 😳
Possibly the worst Bombay mix I have ever had 😳 There are more nuts, raisins and bits of coconut falling out of the bowl/on the picture than I found in the whole packet. Very spicy but apart from too much spice there was nothing else! Most went in the bin! I only gave it one star because no stars isn’t an option! Glad I tried a packet before I put it out as party nibbles.
I could eat this all day! Really nice flavour and
I could eat this all day! Really nice flavour and the dried fruit gives it a bit of zing