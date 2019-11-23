By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bombay Mix 200G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Bombay Mix 200G
£ 1.00
£5.00/kg
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy524kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ / 502kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mild and spicy dried noodles, pulses, nuts, golden raisins, toasted coconut and seeds.
  • SAVOURY, SPICED CRUNCH Curry spiced crispy noodles, nuts and coconut with golden raisins. Inspired by traditional flavours, we’ve made our Asian snacks crisp and crunchy, with a careful balance of sweet, spice and savoury. So you can share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Split Chickpeas, Peanuts, Green Split Peas, Potato Starch, Cashew Nuts, Golden Raisins, Salt, Coconut, Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika, Ajwain Seeds, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2094kJ / 502kcal524kJ / 126kcal
Fat28.8g7.2g
Saturates3.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate43.9g11.0g
Sugars6.2g1.6g
Fibre6.8g1.7g
Protein13.4g3.4g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't waste your money!

1 stars

Very poor value product, sorry Tesco but this one is going in the bin. I find that it is pleasantly spicy. I cannot eat over spiced foods anymore and this was just right. That's the only good thing I can say about it though. It is, without doubt the least flavoursome Bombay Mix I have ever tried in my 55 years. Seriously there is just no flavour at all. d to the lack of flavour the actual mix of ingredients bears no resemblance to the picture on the packet. It is nearly (99%) dried noodle straws. I think there are about 3 or 4 raisins and the same amount of peanuts in the whole packet! I shall not be bothering with these again.

Why is it so spicy? It says mild on the packet and

1 stars

Why is it so spicy? It says mild on the packet and I had 1 small handful and it blew my head off! Also what's with all the raisins and coconut???

Really disappointing 😳

1 stars

Possibly the worst Bombay mix I have ever had 😳 There are more nuts, raisins and bits of coconut falling out of the bowl/on the picture than I found in the whole packet. Very spicy but apart from too much spice there was nothing else! Most went in the bin! I only gave it one star because no stars isn’t an option! Glad I tried a packet before I put it out as party nibbles.

I could eat this all day! Really nice flavour and

5 stars

I could eat this all day! Really nice flavour and the dried fruit gives it a bit of zing

