Dolmio Stir In Roasted Garlic & Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ
Product Description
- A rich tomato sauce with roasted garlic.
- For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Serves 2
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (57%), Tomato Paste (15%), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Roasted Garlic (2.8%), Modified Maize Starch, Olive Oil, Basil (1.5%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic (0.7%), Chilli Paste (Chillies, Salt), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spices
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Stir things up!
- Less time cooking means more time together. Simply stir in one pot of sauce into hot, freshly cooked pasta and enjoy!
- We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
- Why not try adding your favourite veg or chilli to spice things up?
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (75g) (%*)
|Energy
|425kJ
|319kJ (4%)
|-
|102kcal
|77kcal (4%)
|Fat
|6.0g
|4.5g (6%)
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|6.7g (2%)
|of which sugars
|5.0g
|3.8g (4%)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|2.1g
|1.6g (3%)
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.0g (17%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
