By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aqua Ban 30S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Aqua Ban 30S

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 2.35
£0.08/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Product Description

  • Tablets
  • Helps reduce pre-menstrual bloat, puffiness & tenderness \n
  • Clinically proven to control water retention \n
  • Suitable for vegetarians \n
  • Ammonium Chloride
  • Caffeine
  • Helps reduce pre-menstrual bloat, puffiness and tenderness by eliminating excess pre-menstrual water weight.
  • Aquaban diuretic tablets work to gently help your body eliminate excess water.
  • Eliminates excess water

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients per Gastro-Resistant Tablet: Ammonium Chloride 325mg and Caffeine 100mg

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Women with pre-menstrual water retention: Swallow 2 tablets three times a day after meals, starting four or five days before expected period until period begins.

Warnings

  • Do not take for more than 5 days. Not recommended for children under 12 years old. Do not take if you are suffering from liver or kidney problems. Do not take if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Do not take if your are pregnant or breast-feeding. You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen or do not improve after 5 days. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not use if foil strip is damaged. Read the package leaflet before use.

Name and address

  • Marketing Authorisation holder:
  • G.R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
  • Sisson Road,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 0GR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • G.R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
  • Sisson Road,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 0GR,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not take for more than 5 days. Not recommended for children under 12 years old. Do not take if you are suffering from liver or kidney problems. Do not take if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Do not take if your are pregnant or breast-feeding. You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen or do not improve after 5 days. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not use if foil strip is damaged. Read the package leaflet before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Magnesium 375Mg 30'S

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 2.50
£0.08/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Hri Water Balance 30 Tablets

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 3.50
£0.12/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Tesco Vitamin B Complex X 90

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.75
£0.02/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Tesco Calcium & Vitamin D 90'S

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 2.25
£0.03/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here