Aqua Ban 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Tablets
- Helps reduce pre-menstrual bloat, puffiness & tenderness \n
- Clinically proven to control water retention \n
- Suitable for vegetarians \n
- Ammonium Chloride
- Caffeine
- Helps reduce pre-menstrual bloat, puffiness and tenderness by eliminating excess pre-menstrual water weight.
- Aquaban diuretic tablets work to gently help your body eliminate excess water.
- Eliminates excess water
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients per Gastro-Resistant Tablet: Ammonium Chloride 325mg and Caffeine 100mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Women with pre-menstrual water retention: Swallow 2 tablets three times a day after meals, starting four or five days before expected period until period begins.
Warnings
- Do not take for more than 5 days. Not recommended for children under 12 years old. Do not take if you are suffering from liver or kidney problems. Do not take if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Do not take if your are pregnant or breast-feeding. You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen or do not improve after 5 days. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not use if foil strip is damaged. Read the package leaflet before use.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- G.R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Return to
- G.R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Safety information
Do not take for more than 5 days. Not recommended for children under 12 years old. Do not take if you are suffering from liver or kidney problems. Do not take if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Do not take if your are pregnant or breast-feeding. You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen or do not improve after 5 days. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not use if foil strip is damaged. Read the package leaflet before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020