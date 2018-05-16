By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Caxton Pink & White Wafers 6 Pack 85G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Caxton Pink & White Wafers 6 Pack 85G
£ 0.50
£0.59/100g
Each piece contains:
  • Energy210kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.04g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt<0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 6 Crunchy Wafers Filled with Pink 'n' White Mallow
  • Using natural colours and flavours
  • Delicious flavour... less than two percent fat!
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Gelatine, Soya Flour, Natural Colour (Beetroot), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavour, Cornflour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.Best Before: See front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • OP Chocolate Limited,
  • Merthyr Tydfil,
  • CF48 3TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • OP Chocolate Limited,
  • Merthyr Tydfil,
  • CF48 3TB,
  • UK.
  • www.pinkandwhites.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Mallow
Energy kJ1485kJ210kJ
kcal350kcal50kcal
Fat 0.8g0.1g
of which saturates 0.3g0.04g
Carbohydrate 78.7g11.2g
of which sugars 51.4g7.3g
Fibre 2.1g0.3g
Protein 5.7g1.0g
Salt 0.18g<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Space Raiders Beef 8 Pack X 11.8G

£ 1.00
£1.06/100g

Pink Panther Wafers Vanilla 185G

£ 0.69
£0.37/100g

Fox's Party Rings Biscuits 125G

£ 0.50
£0.40/100g

Lees 6 Snowballs 110G

£ 0.69
£0.63/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here