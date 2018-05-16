Caxton Pink & White Wafers 6 Pack 85G

- Energy210kJ 50kcal3%
Product Description
- 6 Crunchy Wafers Filled with Pink 'n' White Mallow
- Using natural colours and flavours
- Delicious flavour... less than two percent fat!
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Gelatine, Soya Flour, Natural Colour (Beetroot), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavour, Cornflour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Tree Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool dry place.Best Before: See front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- OP Chocolate Limited,
- Merthyr Tydfil,
- CF48 3TB,
- UK.
Return to
- www.pinkandwhites.com
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Mallow
|Energy kJ
|1485kJ
|210kJ
|kcal
|350kcal
|50kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.04g
|Carbohydrate
|78.7g
|11.2g
|of which sugars
|51.4g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.18g
|<0.1g
Using Product Information
