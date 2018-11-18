Real Foods Original Corn Thins 150G

best for me
In my opinion the best corn thins. I use them to dip into houmous and sour cream and chives. Because they are thin not too many calories.
Maize (99%), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
To maintain freshness, reseal pack after opening or store in an airtight container.
Made in Australia from imported & local ingredients
Average servings per package: 12.5 Serving size (2 slices): 12 g
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|per Serving
|per 100 g
|Energy
|192 kJ (46 Cal)
|1599 kJ (382 Cal)
|Protein
|1.2 g
|10.2 g
|- gluten
|Nil
|Nil
|Carbohydrate
|8.5 g
|70.9 g
|- sugars
|0.05 g
|0.4 g
|Fat
|0.4 g
|3.4 g
|- saturated
|0.06 g
|0.5 g
|- trans fat
|Nil
|Nil
|Dietary Fibre
|1.2 g
|9.8 g
|Sodium
|31 mg
|259 mg
CAUTION: DO NOT HEAT IN A TOASTER CAUTION: CLOSURE MAY BE A CHOKING HAZARD
