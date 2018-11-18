By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Real Foods Original Corn Thins 150G

5(1)Write a review
Real Foods Original Corn Thins 150G
£ 1.30
£0.87/100g

Product Description

  • Crispbread slices
  • Visit www.cornthins.com for more serving suggestions.
  • The great taste of golden sun-ripened corn
  • Looking for a snack that's healthy but not boring? Crispy and tasty, but also good for you? No need to compromise! Real Foods Corn Thins are both delicious and diet friendly because they're made from corn.
  • Imagine the glorious taste of sun-ripened maize, popped then pressed into a crispbread slice. With Corn Thins you get all the delicious taste of popcorn - with none of the mess. They're healthy too: all natural ingredients and 10% fibre.
  • Real Foods is proud to be producing wholesome and natural products for people who enjoy great tasting real food.
  • 3% fat
  • 10% dietary fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Non GMO
  • Australian made and owned
  • Kosher-pareve
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Maize (99%), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

To maintain freshness, reseal pack after opening or store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in Australia from imported & local ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Real Food Corn Thins are the great-tasting snack you can enjoy every day, in lots of creative ways. Try them on their own, or with any number of delicious toppings, for example; A roast vegetable mix of capsicum, zucchini, pumpkin, eggplant, with a touch of basil.

Number of uses

Average servings per package: 12.5 Serving size (2 slices): 12 g

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • CAUTION: DO NOT HEAT IN A TOASTER
  • CAUTION: CLOSURE MAY BE A CHOKING HAZARD

Name and address

  • Real Foods Ltd,
  • 47 Campbell Road,
  • St Peters,
  • NSW 2044,
  • Australia.

Return to

  • www.cornthins.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper Servingper 100 g
Energy 192 kJ (46 Cal)1599 kJ (382 Cal)
Protein 1.2 g10.2 g
- glutenNilNil
Carbohydrate 8.5 g70.9 g
- sugars 0.05 g0.4 g
Fat 0.4 g3.4 g
- saturated0.06 g0.5 g
- trans fatNilNil
Dietary Fibre 1.2 g9.8 g
Sodium 31 mg259 mg

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: DO NOT HEAT IN A TOASTER CAUTION: CLOSURE MAY BE A CHOKING HAZARD

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

best for me

5 stars

In my opinion the best corn thins. I use them to dip into houmous and sour cream and chives. Because they are thin not too many calories.

Usually bought next

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 128G

£ 0.99
£0.77/100g

Tesco Scottish Rough Oatcakes 250G

£ 0.80
£0.32/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here