Tesco 6 Party Foil Hats
Offer
- - 6 Pack
- - Foil Hats
- - Assorted colours
- If you want to look the part at a party, this set of 6 foil hats are ideal. They come in assorted colours with fun cone shape designs and elastic cords to keep them in place.
Information
Warnings
- Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Long cords - strangulation hazard. For use under adult supervision. Elastic made from natural rubber latex.
Recycling info
Pad. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Safety information
Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Long cords - strangulation hazard. For use under adult supervision. Elastic made from natural rubber latex.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020